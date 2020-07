Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access media room playground

Capital Creek at Heritage welcomes you to a community of beautiful apartments in Wake Forest, NC. Our floor plans come in one, two, and three-bedroom varieties and feature a host of luxury in-home amenities to bring style and comfort to your everyday life. In every home, you will find open-concept gourmet kitchens, premium material finishes, and a full set of built-in appliances including a washer and dryer. Other available features include smart learning Nest Thermostats, double vanity master bathrooms, and unobstructed woodland views. This is Wake Forest apartment living at its finest.



Beyond these in-home amenities come a host of community facilities for you to enjoy. We have a large pool deck area that is equipped with a large saltwater pool, plenty of lounge space, and an outdoor fireplace and kitchen area. Also included on the community grounds is a poolside fitness center, cyber lounge, and game room to keep you entertained. A gated dog park and nearby walking trails will satis