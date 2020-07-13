/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
170 Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC with pool
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
17 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1221 Barnford Mill Road
1221 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
2632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1329 Barnford Mill Road
1329 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
2282 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
913 Townes Park Street
913 Townes Park Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1575 sqft
Townhome in Renaissance Area of Wake Forest. In walking distance to Historic Downtown. Open floor plan with 9 ft. ceilings. Design kitchen with all the extras including granite countertops, gas range, tile black splash.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Heritage
1304 Marshall Farm Street
1304 Marshall Farm Street, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,545
3415 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in highly desirable Heritage Golf Community. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood flooring, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances. Separate office, formal dining, family room w/ gas log FP.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
407 West Cedar Avenue
407 West Cedar Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
Ranch Home in Wake Forest Historic District 3br, 2ba + Bonus can be 4th bedroom (Currently a spare bedroom, office, weight room combo) $1850/mo (rent includes yard maintenance, and washer/dryer) No HOA Dogs ok! No restrictions.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8513 Bratt Avenue
8513 Bratt Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3076 sqft
8513 Bratt Avenue Available 08/08/20 Colonial style 2 Story 4BR home at Caddell Woods, Wake Forest! Available in August.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1648 Silo Point Drive
1648 Silo Point Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2325 sqft
Stunning 2,325 sq ft.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1739 sqft
Available 6/10.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
540 Elm Avenue
540 East Elm Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1615 sqft
Beautiful Wake Forest rental, short distance to shops, restaurants, parks, library, entertainment and charming downtown Wake Forest. End unit with beautiful screened porch overlooking creek and wooded area. New paint and flooring throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2044 Rainy Lake Street
2044 Rainy Lake Street, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3437 sqft
Available 6/24/20. Beautiful home in a convenient Wake Forest Location! Family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. First floor office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
715 S Wingate Street
715 South Wingate Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
Executive home w/in walking distance of downtown Wake Forest. Gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous kitchen W/ stainless appliances & granite counters. Formal dining & quaint family RM W/ lots of light.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
808 Old Ash Court
808 Old Ash Court, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2031 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated December 10 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
1616 Forest Road
1616 Forest Rd, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1211 sqft
Beautifully redone throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2441 Slate Rock Drive
2441 Slate Rock Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2350 sqft
Beautiful Elmhurst single family home with 4 BR, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage in most sought after Stonegate community in Wake Forest. Family room with gas log fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1400 Green Mountain Drive
1400 Green Mountain Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2725 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!Stunning 4 bedrooms/3 full baths 2 car garare in Bowling Green/Wake forest. Formal living with delux coffeed ceiling and seperate dining rooms, kitchen open to family room, 4 bedrooms and a huge Bonus/ loft area.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4512 Tarkiln Pl
4512 Tarkiln Place, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1362 sqft
Stunning Townhome in Shearon Farms! Rocking chair front porch welcomes you home! Large family room with great wall space & natural light! Spacious kitchen with great cabinet & countertop space & eat in area! Large master bedroom with walk in closet!
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
125 E Oak Avenue
125 East Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
820 sqft
Nice smaller home near historic Wake Forest.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
122 Alberbury Commons Court
122 Alberbury Commons Court, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1225 sqft
Light & bright Ranch home convenient to shopping & highway access. Fenced yard, interior paint & flooring 2018, kitchen appliances recently replaced. Huge family room centers on FP & Kitchen is open and airy.
