Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wake Forest renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
24 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1475 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.
Results within 1 mile of Wake Forest
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$893
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
21 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,133
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
2 Units Available
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1043 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
14334 Foxcroft Road
14334 Foxcroft Road, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2020 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse on a great location of North Raleigh, quiet neighborhood, direct access to Capital Blvd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1001 Fairlong Road
1001 Fairlong Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/fee. Wonderful 3bdr/1.5 bath home with rocking chair front porch on almost 1/2 acre lot. Laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and SS appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3846 Althorp Drive
3846 Althorp Drive, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2566 sqft
Available 6/12.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4016 Tresco Crossing
4016 Tresco Crossing, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1670 sqft
Available 6/1! Fabulous Highland Creek 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home SWIM & TENNIS COMMUNITY. Wide plank HARDWOODS in foyer, dining and living rooms. GRANITE counters & upgraded birch cabinetry in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Wake Forest
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
North Oaks Landing
2038 Quail Forest Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1200 sqft
Located close to I-540, I-440 and US 1 for easy commuting. Community features a large swimming pool, conference room, gym and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have W/D, hardwood floors and stainless steel fixtures.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
18 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
136 Units Available
The Piedmont Raleigh
7621 Triangle Promenade Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$910
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$768
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
54 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1377 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Wake Forest, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wake Forest renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

