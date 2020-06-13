175 Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
24 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$941
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1475 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Northeast
1 Unit Available
619 East Nelson Avenue
619 East Nelson Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1732 sqft
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue Available 06/15/20 Upgrades throughout this 3 Bedroom Heritage Townhome - Beautiful!! well maintained home in great community! Hardwoods 1st Floor. Keeping Room with fireplace open to kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
347 W Oak Ave Apt A
347 West Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 07/15/20 This quaint townhome is located on the 1st Floor with private entrance! Situated just a short drive from Joyner Park, this Wake Forest beauty will be ready for a mid July move in.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
941 Alba Rose Lane
941 Alba Rose Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
3500 sqft
941 Alba Rose Lane Available 06/26/20 Wake Forest Show Stopper! 3 Bedrooms + Office AND Bonus Room!! - This beautiful house boasts the BEST of everything!! If a huge yard and a quiet friendly neighborhood is what you're after, then this home is for

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
8321 Bratt Avenue - 1
8321 Bratt Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1448 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse conveniently located to I540 and Capital Blvd. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Features an open living room/dining room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9823 Sweet Basil Drive
9823 Sweet Basil Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1508 sqft
Avail JULY 15. Like new townhome in Shearon Farms off US-1. 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms. The downstairs features a guest room with full bathroom, Kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast room and living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1201 Barnford Mill Road
1201 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2396 sqft
Like New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! First floor bedroom and full bath. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. 3 bedrooms upstairs with aloft! Nice screen porch and a flat fenced backyard for all your outdoor activity.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
120 E Vernon Ave
120 East Vernon Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1204 sqft
Large all brick home with huge backyard and two front porch swings. This home has a storage building and paved private parking. The interior has been newly repainted and washer & dryer in unit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3028 Creek Moss Drive
3028 Creek Moss Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home with fenced back yard. Kitchen includes nice size breakfast area & door to back deck overlooking large back yard. Separate family and dining rooms. Utility room off the kitchen. Huge attached 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1612 Pasture Hills Drive
1612 Pasture Hills Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
2261 sqft
Beautiful, better than new home in trendy Wake Forest. Rocking chair front porch screened back porch and second floor balcony! Windows everywhere, open kitchen to family room, pantry, stainless and granite kitchen with gas stove.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
945 Federal House Avenue
945 Federal House Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3230 sqft
Meticulously & very well maintained home located in desired Wake Forest neighborhood. Home boast many upgrades and features throughout. First floor includes: hardwoods throughout except for kitchen, SS appliances & granite counter-tops in kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
540 Elm Avenue
540 East Elm Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1615 sqft
Beautiful Wake Forest rental, short distance to shops, restaurants, parks, library, entertainment and charming downtown Wake Forest. End unit with beautiful screened porch overlooking creek and wooded area. New paint and flooring throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7309 Quercus Court
7309 Quercus Court, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
4176 sqft
Gorgeous 2-Story All brick immaculate home in almost half an acre lot, in private cul-de-sac. Kitchen back splash with under-cabinet halogen lights, breakfast area and sun room. Family room with fireplace. 1st Floor Master with double trey ceiling.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2044 Rainy Lake Street
2044 Rainy Lake Street, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3437 sqft
Available 6/24/20. Beautiful home in a convenient Wake Forest Location! Family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. First floor office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
3822 Heritage View Trail
3822 Heritage View Trail, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Location, location, location! This beautiful, town home is situated near the Heritage Swim Club and Lazy River! The floor plan features an open living room and dining area, a kitchen with abundant cherry-stained cabinetry, a breakfast bar and

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
413 Hammond Oak Lane
413 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1788 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in heart of Heritage. Cozy family room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen w/ brand new refrigerator, granite countertops and gas range. Separate dining room and breakfast nook.

1 of 13

Last updated December 10 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
1616 Forest Road
1616 Forest Rd, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1211 sqft
Beautifully redone throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wake Forest, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wake Forest renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

