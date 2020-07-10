/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
91 Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
913 Townes Park Street
913 Townes Park Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1575 sqft
Townhome in Renaissance Area of Wake Forest. In walking distance to Historic Downtown. Open floor plan with 9 ft. ceilings. Design kitchen with all the extras including granite countertops, gas range, tile black splash.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
407 West Cedar Avenue
407 West Cedar Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
Ranch Home in Wake Forest Historic District 3br, 2ba + Bonus can be 4th bedroom (Currently a spare bedroom, office, weight room combo) $1850/mo (rent includes yard maintenance, and washer/dryer) No HOA Dogs ok! No restrictions.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1739 sqft
Available 6/10.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
540 Elm Avenue
540 East Elm Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1615 sqft
Beautiful Wake Forest rental, short distance to shops, restaurants, parks, library, entertainment and charming downtown Wake Forest. End unit with beautiful screened porch overlooking creek and wooded area. New paint and flooring throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
341 Hammond Oak Lane
341 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1714 sqft
341 Hammond Oak Lane Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome w/ 2 car garage in Heritage! - Beautiful 3BD/2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4512 Tarkiln Pl
4512 Tarkiln Place, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1362 sqft
Stunning Townhome in Shearon Farms! Rocking chair front porch welcomes you home! Large family room with great wall space & natural light! Spacious kitchen with great cabinet & countertop space & eat in area! Large master bedroom with walk in closet!
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
125 E Oak Avenue
125 East Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
820 sqft
Nice smaller home near historic Wake Forest.
Results within 1 mile of Wake Forest
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5903 Neuse Wood Drive
5903 Neuse Wood Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse just seconds from 540, 401 and US1, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. With an open layout, large kitchen with island, gas logs in living room and large master suite. Laundry room w/Washer/Dryer included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place
8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2279 sqft
Available 6/10. Beautiful 3 bedroom home in great North Raleigh location! Bright, open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with sunny bay window, double ovens and large island. Cozy living room with corner fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4016 Tresco Crossing
4016 Tresco Crossing, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1670 sqft
Available 6/1! Fabulous Highland Creek 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home SWIM & TENNIS COMMUNITY. Wide plank HARDWOODS in foyer, dining and living rooms. GRANITE counters & upgraded birch cabinetry in kitchen.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Bedford at Falls River
2957 Settle In Ln
2957 Settle in Lane, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1658 sqft
EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME (1658 S.F.) 2 MASTERS w/ Loft -- WHICH COULD BE USED AS GUEST ROOM or OFFICE.
Results within 5 miles of Wake Forest
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$943
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,129
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1500 sqft
This community is conveniently located near Falls Pointe Shopping Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Residents enjoy amenities like a trash valet, pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1307 sqft
Fitness center, resort-style pool and pool cabanas. Spacious floor plans with upgraded interiors. A block from Capital Boulevard, residents can easily reach Triangle Town Center Mall's numerous dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
157 Units Available
The Piedmont Raleigh
7621 Triangle Promenade Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$910
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
45 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1377 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Similar Pages
Wake Forest 1 BedroomsWake Forest 2 BedroomsWake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWake Forest 3 BedroomsWake Forest Accessible ApartmentsWake Forest Apartments under $1,000
Wake Forest Apartments with BalconyWake Forest Apartments with GarageWake Forest Apartments with GymWake Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWake Forest Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWake Forest Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC