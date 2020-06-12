/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
87 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
24 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1234 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1232 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
120 E Vernon Ave
120 East Vernon Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1204 sqft
Large all brick home with huge backyard and two front porch swings. This home has a storage building and paved private parking. The interior has been newly repainted and washer & dryer in unit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:51am
1 Unit Available
3822 Heritage View Trail
3822 Heritage View Trail, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Location, location, location! This beautiful, town home is situated near the Heritage Swim Club and Lazy River! The floor plan features an open living room and dining area, a kitchen with abundant cherry-stained cabinetry, a breakfast bar and
Results within 1 mile of Wake Forest
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
34 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1119 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
20 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1194 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1097 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
4424 Hillsgrove Road
4424 Hillsgrove Road, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
Ready for move in Now! Rare 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom. In Wake Forest! Carpet & appliances are included. Shearon Farms subdivision with pool access. Contact us today for more details, please review or rental requirements.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bedford at Falls River
1 Unit Available
2936 Settle In Lane
2936 Settle in Lane, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1650 sqft
Available 5/8/20! Great townhome in Bedford! Kitchen has all appliances, granite countertops and gas stove. First floor has hardwoods throughout and gas fireplace. Upstairs has good sized master bedroom with gorgeous bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Wake Forest
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
18 Units Available
North Oaks Landing
2038 Quail Forest Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1050 sqft
Located close to I-540, I-440 and US 1 for easy commuting. Community features a large swimming pool, conference room, gym and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have W/D, hardwood floors and stainless steel fixtures.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
17 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1030 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Hampton Village of Youngsville
418-B Hampton Lane, Youngsville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$784
812 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Online rental payment available. 24-hour maintenance. Close to Falls Lake State Recreation Area for a nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
17 Units Available
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1086 sqft
Fitness center, resort-style pool and pool cabanas. Spacious floor plans with upgraded interiors. A block from Capital Boulevard, residents can easily reach Triangle Town Center Mall's numerous dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
55 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1077 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1145 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
21 Units Available
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1187 sqft
This community is conveniently located near Falls Pointe Shopping Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Residents enjoy amenities like a trash valet, pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
137 Units Available
The Piedmont Raleigh
7621 Triangle Promenade Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Similar Pages
Wake Forest 1 BedroomsWake Forest 2 BedroomsWake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWake Forest 3 BedroomsWake Forest Accessible ApartmentsWake Forest Apartments under $1,000
Wake Forest Apartments with BalconyWake Forest Apartments with GarageWake Forest Apartments with GymWake Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWake Forest Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC