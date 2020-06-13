25 Apartments for rent in Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Dubbed the “City on the Rise”, Rocky Mount is the 15th largest city in North Carolina. Situated on the edge of Tar River, Rocky Mount is the main city in this metro area (which encompasses two counties). Though it has a rich history, the city is still growing and changing daily. In fact, a new Downtown project is currently taking place to revamp the historic streets of Rocky Mount into newer and better thoroughfares.

West of the 1-95/64 corridor, Rocky Mount exudes old southern charm. Hours from the mountains and minutes from Raleigh, residents enjoy the ability to catch a NCAA or professional sporting event, the beauty of the surrounding nature, proximity to the highway, and the Atlantic Ocean - conveniences of laid back living.

Many of the residents here are lifers, but that’s not to say they don’t welcome newcomers. In fact, they look forward to it. The neighborhoods are warm and friendly neighbors are about as common here as sweet tea. You may even get a wave in the morning as you leave for work. So, let's discuss where to find your new Rocky Mount apartment, shall we?

Separated by a railroad track, the city is typically spoken of in terms of east and west. Going to the another part of town literally means heading to the “other side of the tracks.” But if safety is your concern, fear not. The crime rate here is low, all things considered. There are still plenty of areas that are safe, established and where you can feel...well...at home in your new home.

The city has about 18 neighborhoods, many featuring architecturally significant structures on historical streets. However, there is an abundance of newly built/reasonably priced apartment communities. And those apartments don’t just come with nature trails, y’all! In fact, many of the apartments and townhomes in Rocky Mountlet you get your gym, tan and fitness on...all without leaving the community. We reckon that’s a pretty good deal.