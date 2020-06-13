Apartment List
NC
rocky mount
Last updated June 13 2020

25 Apartments for rent in Rocky Mount, NC

Hunters Park
4 Units Available
Hampton Village - Rocky Mount
2443 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC
1 Bedroom
$635
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
831 sqft
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens, a porch/balcony and ceiling fans. Online payments for resident convenience. Easy access to I-95. Near Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

1 Unit Available
1221 Stoneridge Lane
1221 Stoneridge Ln, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3881838)

1 Unit Available
500 N. Mercer Street
500 North Mercer Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4693853)

1 Unit Available
1528 Cherry Street
1528 Cherry Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$550
572 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom House - Beds: 2 Baths: 1 Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator Features: Storage building, fresh interior painting Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550 Laundry: Washer Connection Pets: Not allowed Utilities: Edgecombe Martin

1 Unit Available
1205 Alta Vista Lane
1205 Alta Vista Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1205 Alta Vista Lane Available 07/01/20 1205 Alta Vista Lane - A gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the historic West Haven neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
107 Plymouth Rd
107 Plymouth Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
107 Plymouth Rd - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in excellent neighborhood, living room, dining room, den with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher furnished.

1 Unit Available
1514 Cypress Street
1514 Cypress Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1105 sqft
1514 Cypress Street - Cute and quaint bungalow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Freshly painted, nice rocking chair front porch, Fenced rear yard (no pets), 2 storage buildings. Electric range and on-demand hot water.

1 Unit Available
713 Hill St
713 Hill Street, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3Br 2ba Executive Home in Great Location - Property Id: 146806 This charming fully renovated home in the Edgemont National Historic District offers many unique features.

1 Unit Available
716 Highland Ave
716 East Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Corner Lot - Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: None Features: Corner lot, Painted Hardwood floors Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550 Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections Pets: Not allowed Utilities: City of Rocky Mount HVAC:

1 Unit Available
1025 Hazelwood Drive
1025 Hazelwood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
Brick House with New Carpet - Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: None Features: New Carpet and Vinyl Flooring Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 575 Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections Pets: Not allowed Utilities: City of Rocky Mount HVAC:

1 Unit Available
1225 Spring Forest Drive
1225 Spring Forest Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819966)

1 Unit Available
112 Cane Drive
112 Cane Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1060 sqft
Renovated Brick House with new HVAC - ***new HVAC currently being installed*** Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: New stove will be provided after move in Features: New HVAC, new flooring Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 600 Laundry: Washer and

1 Unit Available
1506 Betz Street - B
1506 Betz Street, Rocky Mount, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
544 sqft
Newly renovated 1 bed/ 1 bath unit with living room and open kitchen layout with high top bar. New flooring, new cabinets, new countertops, new appliances, high efficiency heating/cooling unit, new bathroom vanity and new toilet.

1 Unit Available
508 N Harris Street
508 North Harris Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental. Totally renovated! New paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Energy efficient LED light fixtures and vinyl replacement windows. Stove and refrigerator included. Central HVAC with electric heat.

1 Unit Available
4765 Hathaway Street
4765 Hathaway Street, Rocky Mount, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
undefined

1 Unit Available
2801 Sunset Ave
2801 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$495
2 Bedrooms, 1 bath apartment. Living room/dining room. Kitchen with refrigerator, range and dishwasher included. Refrigerator is not warranted. Central heat and air, carport, patio and washer/dryer connections.

High Meadows
1 Unit Available
100 Homestead Court
100 Homestead Court, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet culdesac. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. Large rear deck and fenced in yard.

1 Unit Available
2516 Gwen Street
2516 Gwen Street, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Large lot with fenced in backyard. Attached carport and paved driveway. New kitchen counters. Energy-efficient LED light fixtures. Stove and refrigerator included.

1 Unit Available
127 Nandina Court-127
127 Nandina Ct, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$525
676 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 127 Nandina Court-127 in Rocky Mount. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1301 Leggett Rd. - 12
1301 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
910 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom apartment features: * A lovely kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances * Washer and dryer connections * Vinyl flooring and carpet Renovated in 2017-2018

1 Unit Available
1400 Eastern Avenue
1400 Eastern Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Very spacious home with an eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer hook-up, fireplace in the family room, fenced in backyard, A corner lot located at the intersection of Ferndale and Eastern Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Rocky Mount

1 Unit Available
2932 Old Wilson Rd.
2932 Old Wilson Road, Edgecombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5820146)
Results within 5 miles of Rocky Mount

1 Unit Available
5808 Red Oak Road
5808 Red Oak Road, Red Oak, NC
Studio
$1,000
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5655464)

1 Unit Available
8531 Braswell Lane
8531 Braswell Lane, Wilson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5733162)

Median Rent in Rocky Mount

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rocky Mount is $665, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $840.
Studio
$661
1 Bed
$665
2 Beds
$840
3+ Beds
$1,152
City GuideRocky Mount
Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Dubbed the “City on the Rise”, Rocky Mount is the 15th largest city in North Carolina. Situated on the edge of Tar River, Rocky Mount is the main city in this metro area (which encompasses two counties). Though it has a rich history, the city is still growing and changing daily. In fact, a new Downtown project is currently taking place to revamp the historic streets of Rocky Mount into newer and better thoroughfares.

West of the 1-95/64 corridor, Rocky Mount exudes old southern charm. Hours from the mountains and minutes from Raleigh, residents enjoy the ability to catch a NCAA or professional sporting event, the beauty of the surrounding nature, proximity to the highway, and the Atlantic Ocean - conveniences of laid back living.

Many of the residents here are lifers, but that’s not to say they don’t welcome newcomers. In fact, they look forward to it. The neighborhoods are warm and friendly neighbors are about as common here as sweet tea. You may even get a wave in the morning as you leave for work. So, let's discuss where to find your new Rocky Mount apartment, shall we?

Separated by a railroad track, the city is typically spoken of in terms of east and west. Going to the another part of town literally means heading to the “other side of the tracks.” But if safety is your concern, fear not. The crime rate here is low, all things considered. There are still plenty of areas that are safe, established and where you can feel...well...at home in your new home.

The city has about 18 neighborhoods, many featuring architecturally significant structures on historical streets. However, there is an abundance of newly built/reasonably priced apartment communities. And those apartments don’t just come with nature trails, y’all! In fact, many of the apartments and townhomes in Rocky Mountlet you get your gym, tan and fitness on...all without leaving the community. We reckon that’s a pretty good deal.

Neighborhoods

East/North The most coveted areas include the area east/north east of the 301, and near Wesleyan College (N. Wesleyan Blvd.). The neighborhoods provide upscale living, gated communities, proximity to colleges, access to the Research Park Triangle (for work), the hospital, and great dining/shopping access. Apartments are often nestled into nature, near golf courses but close enough to the highway to get around town.

West West of the 301, you will find older brick houses (circa 1945) that are smaller in size but are still on a lot of land. However, there are less apartment options out west, so stick to the east/northeast part of town to ensure prime rental real estate.

Apple Pie, Chevrolet, and a Croissant with two bacon, two sausage, two ham, two eggs, two slices of cheese

Rocky Mount may have been founded on the simple things like a post office, railroads and the first Hardees (most caloric breakfast sandwich – makes a hangover worth looking forward to) but what draws and keeps residents here is the vibe of the “down home” city. The fact that the nation’s largest tailgate takes place here every year doesn’t hurt either (again, hangover). The ability to jog on the Tar River Trail, take in some of the best concerts Down East has to offer, and live in a friendly, welcoming neighborhood isn’t something that comes around every day. So snatch up your chance to live in “Rock City.” Happy apartment hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rocky Mount?
In Rocky Mount, the median rent is $661 for a studio, $665 for a 1-bedroom, $840 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,152 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rocky Mount, check out our monthly Rocky Mount Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rocky Mount?
Some of the colleges located in the Rocky Mount area include Meredith College, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Pitt Community College, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rocky Mount?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rocky Mount from include Raleigh, Greenville, Wake Forest, Garner, and Goldsboro.

