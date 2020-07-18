9120 Falkwood Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room parking pool garage

This luxury townhome is nestled in desirable Brier Creek minutes away from RTP, RDU, shopping, amazing restaurants, entertainment and more! It's neat as a pin and available for immediate occupancy. Alley access 2 car garage and a huge bonus room (that could also make a great game room, home office, etc.) make up the ground level. 2nd floor is welcoming and light-filled with loads of hardwood floors and a family room featuring a juliet balcony and an impressive stacked stone fireplace with a cozy gas log insert. Fabulous kitchen showcases granite counters, a tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, sleek stainless steel appliances, a gas oven, pantry, and direct access to a covered 2nd floor porch. Don't miss the separate formal dining area conveniently located next to the kitchen. Master boasts a trey ceiling, 2 walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom complete with tiled floors, dual sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower. Washer and dryer are included in the rent and are conveniently located on the 3rd floor - making daily chores a bit more bearable! Bedrooms #2 and #3 are both generously proportioned and have easy access to a full hall bathroom.



Features

Amazing Floorplan: Open concept floorplan is perfect for today's lifestyle

Community Amenities: 2 amazing pools, a clubhouse, pergolas, and walking trails!

Availability: Available for immediate occupancy

Convenient Parking: Attached alley-access 2 car garage

Hardwood Floors: Gorgeous hardwood floor grace the entire 2nd floor living area

Lease Term: 12 month minimum lease term, longer lease terms also available

Location: Amazing location minutes from RDU, RTP, I-540, shopping, restaurants, schools and more

No Yard Work: Your rental payment includes all exterior, landscaping, and lawn maintenance

Washer/dryer/refrigerator Included: All appliances are included in the rent

Pets: Sorry, no pets allowed

Luxury Master: Master includes 2 walk-in closets, trey ceiling & a beautiful en-suite bathroom

Golf Course: Brier Creek

Year Built: 2010