9120 Falkwood Rd

Amenities
This luxury townhome is nestled in desirable Brier Creek minutes away from RTP, RDU, shopping, amazing restaurants, entertainment and more! It's neat as a pin and available for immediate occupancy. Alley access 2 car garage and a huge bonus room (that could also make a great game room, home office, etc.) make up the ground level. 2nd floor is welcoming and light-filled with loads of hardwood floors and a family room featuring a juliet balcony and an impressive stacked stone fireplace with a cozy gas log insert. Fabulous kitchen showcases granite counters, a tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, sleek stainless steel appliances, a gas oven, pantry, and direct access to a covered 2nd floor porch. Don't miss the separate formal dining area conveniently located next to the kitchen. Master boasts a trey ceiling, 2 walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom complete with tiled floors, dual sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower. Washer and dryer are included in the rent and are conveniently located on the 3rd floor - making daily chores a bit more bearable! Bedrooms #2 and #3 are both generously proportioned and have easy access to a full hall bathroom.
Features
Amazing Floorplan: Open concept floorplan is perfect for today's lifestyle
Community Amenities: 2 amazing pools, a clubhouse, pergolas, and walking trails!
Availability: Available for immediate occupancy
Convenient Parking: Attached alley-access 2 car garage
Hardwood Floors: Gorgeous hardwood floor grace the entire 2nd floor living area
Lease Term: 12 month minimum lease term, longer lease terms also available
Location: Amazing location minutes from RDU, RTP, I-540, shopping, restaurants, schools and more
No Yard Work: Your rental payment includes all exterior, landscaping, and lawn maintenance
Washer/dryer/refrigerator Included: All appliances are included in the rent
Pets: Sorry, no pets allowed
Luxury Master: Master includes 2 walk-in closets, trey ceiling & a beautiful en-suite bathroom
Golf Course: Brier Creek
Year Built: 2010