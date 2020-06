Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 07/10/20 You'll want to move fast for this three-story town home in the Townes at Umstead! Two bedrooms with two full bathrooms upstairs and another second master in finished basement! Gorgeous hardwood floors on main level with small deck off kitchen and stone gas fireplace. Love the stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen!! Even extra storage under the stairs. This home will be ready for an early July move in!



(RLNE5802863)