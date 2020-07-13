All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Remington Place

1909 Eyrie Ct · (919) 230-8750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
VIRTUALLY THE BEST SPECIAL YET… Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees… Call or email our leasing team today for details!
Location

1909 Eyrie Ct, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1810-202 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Remington Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Yes, You Deserve This!

With a true “cabin-in-the-woods” feel, Remington Place Apartments provides a fantastic wooded landscape, with beautiful Lake Johnson Park bordering the community! But while Remington Place resembles a vacation resort, we’re in Downtown Raleigh just minutes from major attractions and destinations, including North Carolina State University which is less than two miles from Remington Place. We’re also minutes from North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, PNC Arena, and the North Carolina Museum of Art. But this is more than a great location – Remington Place offers fantastic views, private balconies/patios, oversized closets, two dog parks, a resort-style swimming pool, and a fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $35/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: First Pet: $350, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/mont
restrictions: No aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Remington Place have any available units?
Remington Place has a unit available for $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Remington Place have?
Some of Remington Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Remington Place currently offering any rent specials?
Remington Place is offering the following rent specials: VIRTUALLY THE BEST SPECIAL YET… Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees… Call or email our leasing team today for details!
Is Remington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Remington Place is pet friendly.
Does Remington Place offer parking?
Yes, Remington Place offers parking.
Does Remington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Remington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Remington Place have a pool?
Yes, Remington Place has a pool.
Does Remington Place have accessible units?
No, Remington Place does not have accessible units.
Does Remington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Remington Place does not have units with dishwashers.

