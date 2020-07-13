Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance internet access

With a true “cabin-in-the-woods” feel, Remington Place Apartments provides a fantastic wooded landscape, with beautiful Lake Johnson Park bordering the community! But while Remington Place resembles a vacation resort, we’re in Downtown Raleigh just minutes from major attractions and destinations, including North Carolina State University which is less than two miles from Remington Place. We’re also minutes from North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, PNC Arena, and the North Carolina Museum of Art. But this is more than a great location – Remington Place offers fantastic views, private balconies/patios, oversized closets, two dog parks, a resort-style swimming pool, and a fitness center.