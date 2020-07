Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed parking coffee bar community garden game room internet cafe

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Between the fast urban pace of downtown Raleigh and North Hills you'll find Anderson Flats, a brand-new community that perfectly blends modern convenience and timeless style. Inside each apartment, residents can expect a curated assortment of interior features that include hardwood-inspired flooring, and customized kitchens with designer appliances. Have a closer look at these brand-new Raleigh apartments. Available in studio, one and two bedroom floor plans, the apartments at Anderson Flats have a sleek polish that makes furnishing and decorating a simple task. The smooth wood-style floors complement the gourmet kitchens, and the massive windows bring in plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Your kitchen will have granite countertops and an urban cabinet system with frosted glass accents and soft-close drawers. After you wind down join the rest ...