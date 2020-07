Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful townhome in great Raleigh location! This end unit offers new flooring in kitchen and bath, new carpet in the rest of the home. 1st floor hosts the living room, kitchen, bath and one of the spacious bedrooms. 2nd bedroom is private & upstairs. Home has outdoor storage closet. Easy commute to Downtown Raleigh & North Hills. - Available for immediate occupancy! No smoking, no pets. Credit, criminal and eviction background check performed $50 app fee per person over 18.