All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 5833 Arbaugh Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
5833 Arbaugh Court
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:20 PM

5833 Arbaugh Court

5833 Arbaugh Court · (919) 666-6995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5833 Arbaugh Court, Raleigh, NC 27610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,368

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Now accepting applications & showing requests at FoursquareNC.com
__________________________________________________
Single Family Home. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and move in ready.
__________________________________________________
TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience!
__________________________________________________
DRIVE BY: Please drive by the property to make sure the location and area is a good fit for you.
__________________________________________________
PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at www.foursquarenc.com/search-rentals/ to schedule a self-guided tour at your convenience.
__________________________________________________
HOW TO BEAT YOUR COMPETITION: You are not the only one looking at this listing! We highly recommend that you submit your rental application if you like what you see so far. All of our rental listings get special treatment and will be made move-in ready condition!
__________________________________________________
HOW TO APPLY: Visit www.foursquarenc.com/tenants/apply-online/ to apply online. $55 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.
__________________________________________________
MOVE IN COSTS: A Holding deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied towards your security deposit. First month rent, pet fees, and admin fee required at move in. Second month rent will be prorated based on the move-in date.
__________________________________________________
PETS: Pets allowed with $250 pet fee per pet. Monthly pet fee of $30 for first pet and $20 for second pet fee. (2 animal maximum, additional pets are subject to approval, breed restrictions apply). See pet policy details: https://foursquarenc.com/pet-policy/
__________________________________________________
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For convenience, residents will have access to an online portal for online payment, maintenance request, lease signing, move in reports, and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Arbaugh Court have any available units?
5833 Arbaugh Court has a unit available for $1,368 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 Arbaugh Court have?
Some of 5833 Arbaugh Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 Arbaugh Court currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Arbaugh Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Arbaugh Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5833 Arbaugh Court is pet friendly.
Does 5833 Arbaugh Court offer parking?
No, 5833 Arbaugh Court does not offer parking.
Does 5833 Arbaugh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5833 Arbaugh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Arbaugh Court have a pool?
No, 5833 Arbaugh Court does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Arbaugh Court have accessible units?
No, 5833 Arbaugh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Arbaugh Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5833 Arbaugh Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5833 Arbaugh Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27607
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr
Raleigh, NC 27603
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
ARIUM Lake Lynn
650 Lake Front Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
The Hillsborough
2304 Hillsborough Street
Raleigh, NC 27607
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane
Raleigh, NC 27612
Hamilton Ridge
4901 Tall Timber Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity