Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Goldsboro, NC

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
23 Units Available
Legacy at Berkeley Place
105 Fallin Blvd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1443 sqft
Just minutes from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and ice maker. Luxury community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and car wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bradbury Place
560 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1272 sqft
Prime location close to Seymour Johnson AFB, Wayne Memorial and Cherry Hospital. one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stylish floor plans and modern finishes. Multi-media theater and fully-equipped fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
147 Oxford Dr
147 Oxford Drive, Goldsboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1380 sqft
147 Oxford Drive Goldsboro NC 27534 - Oxford Square Townhomes Subdivision Extremely Convenient In-Town Location Duplex Town Home with Approximately 1,380 Square Feet All Yard Maintenance is Included 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Enclosed Back Porch /

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
159 Oxford Drive
159 Oxford Drive, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1417 sqft
Stunning 3 BR, 2 BA Townhouse *Convenient Location in Oxford Square* FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE - *ASK ABOUT DOING A SHORT-TERM LEASE* STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse in newly developed Oxford Square.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 N Leslie St
402 North Leslie Street, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1620 sqft
402 North Leslie Street Goldsboro NC 27530 - $950.00 Rent per Month Single Family Rental Home 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Refrigerator and Range Included Available For Rent Now (RLNE5845353)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
806 Orchard St
806 West Orchard Street, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
806 Orchard St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
416 Gulley St
416 South Gulley Street, Goldsboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
416 Bulley St., Goldsboro, NC - $850.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
907 N George St B
907 North George Street, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$500
907 North George St Apartment B Goldsboro NC 27530 - Large 1 Bedroom Apartment (RLNE5785848)

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
808 Pittman Street
808 South Pittman Street, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1254 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Goldsboro. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
104 N. Audubon Avenue
104 North Audubon Avenue, Goldsboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
104 N. Audubon Ave - 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. There is a living room with a NON FUNCTIONING fireplace. The kitchen includes the refrigerator and electric stove. There is also a dining room. The laundry area includes the appliance hook ups.

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
139 Woods Mill Road
139 Woods Mill Road, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2310 sqft
139 Woods Mill - This is a great home in a great, established neighborhood! Located just minutes from base in the Hunters Creek subdivision, this property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large bonus room, a formal dining room, and a Florida room
Results within 1 mile of Goldsboro

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Redfield Place
113 Redfield Pl, Wayne County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2200 sqft
113 Redfield Place Available 07/10/20 113 Redfield - Beautiful southern style 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with large front and back porches. Hardwoods throughout the bottom floor living area with open floor plan. Kitchen is a chef's dream.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
476 Riverbend Road
476 Riverbend Road, Wayne County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2799 sqft
Brick house w/TONS of living space. DOWNSTRS features split floor plan w/ beautiful master suite thatopens to deck, master bath w/ sep shower & garden tub. LivingRm w/ tray ceiling & FP.

Last updated March 10 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
3163 U.S. 117
3163 US Route 117, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1368 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with laminate flooring throughout. W/D hookup and large yard. Please call our office with any questions or to schedule a showing. (919)778-8114 Contact us to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Goldsboro

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Apple Tree Lane
115 Apple Tree Lane, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
2447 sqft
115 Apple Tree Lane Available 07/08/20 Orchard Heights - Executive home with a huge, gorgeous, gourmet kitchen! Beautiful formal dining room, spacious greatroom with gas log fireplace and cathederal ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Clovis Court
103 Clovis Court, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2310 sqft
- Beautiful home in Lancaster Pointe. Easy commute to Seymour Johnson AFB. Large, open living area. Fireplace in living room. Great kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry and large center island that looks over living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Wingspread Drive
201 Wingspread Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
201 Wingspread Drive Goldsboro NC 27530 - Wingspread Subdivision Single Family Rental Home with Approximately 1,250 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Double Garage and Back Deck Fenced Back Yard Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Dobbs Cty Courthouse
118 Dobbs Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
118 Dobbs Cty Courthouse Available 06/15/20 3 BR 2 BA in LaGrange - Great split-floor plan- 3 BR, 2 BA home in Lagrange (Wayne Co. side). Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Dual sink in master bathroom. Large front porch and HUGE lot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
415 Planters Ridge Drive
415 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2030 sqft
Available August 10th. Located in a Well Established Community in the CBA School District. This Primrose Plan Features 3 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the 2nd floor) , 2.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
102 Lauren Place
102 Lauren Place, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1373 sqft
102 Lauren Place Available 06/01/20 102 Lauren Place - Looking for a huge fenced yard with lots of privacy? This property has that and a whole lot more! Located just ten miles from base, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom boasts an open floor plan with a

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
7001 Comet Dr.
7001 Comet Drive, Mar-Mac, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
7001 Comet Drive - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. The kitchen includes the electric stove. There is also a living room and dining area. The laundry hook ups are in the storage room in the garage.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
303 Dobbs Drive
303 Dobbs Drive, Walnut Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1706 sqft
303 Dobbs Drive - Don't miss out on this brick beauty! Gorgeous updated home in Dobbs Court Subdivision featuring a beautiful stone wall in the living room, large open dining room connected to a spacious kitchen with center island, and large sunroom

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
212 Tina Avenue
212 Tina Avenue, Pikeville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1530 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Fenced Back Yard in Pikeville NC - Single Family Rental Home Approximately 1,530 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range Included Carport Fenced Back Yard Pets Allowed With Owner
Results within 10 miles of Goldsboro

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
513 Memorial Church Road
513 Memorial Church Road, Fremont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$550
513 Memorial Church Rd - 513 Memorial Church Rd No Pets Allowed (RLNE4333355)

Median Rent in Goldsboro

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Goldsboro is $518, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $688.
Studio
$514
1 Bed
$518
2 Beds
$688
City GuideGoldsboro
Some people like to go fishing. Some people like to throw their headlights on with a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and shoot anything in site. In the world of property rentals, you will want to take the path of the peaceful and patient fisherman. Just take your time, relax, and wait until you hook a keeper. Now, let's go apartment fishing.
Life in Goldsboro

In the city of Goldsboro, you will find a laid back, yet strong community of local Goldsboro-ians, as well as a large population of military families. Much like the residents of Goldsboro, your choice of rental properties will be something of a mixed bag. From inexpensive apartments, to spacious townhomes, to house rentals, to fully serviced and furnished executive apartments, you’re sure to find exactly what you need in this little city.

Apartment rates range from $500 for a fairly small one-bedroom apartment up to $1,500 for a fully furnished executive apartment with utilities and luxuries included. House rentals come in a variety of prices as well, with manufactured homes at just $500 a month, modest rancher homes for rent at less than $800 a month, and spacious, multi-story Brady Bunch-style homes for about $1,500 a month. Want a yard, but also need the conveniences and amenities of apartment life? No problem, there are also plenty of affordable apartments that come with these special types of unit amenities. You can get an apartment with a backyard, an attached garage, washer and dryer hookups, and even a fireplace.

On the list of property amenities, you will often see a swimming pool, a playground, a picnic area, tennis courts, a laundry room, and 24-hour maintenance. However, there are also apartments with extra perks that can make apartment life especially safe, quiet, and secluded.

While apartments in bigger cities tend to be more feline-friendly, apartments in Goldsboro are both cat and dog friendly. Here, you can easily find a rental with dogs allowed, as well as plenty of rentals that allow multiple pets. It's a very pet-friendly place to live, so bring all the pet-friends you want.

That's the scoop on Goldsboro these days.

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Goldsboro?
In Goldsboro, the median rent is $514 for a studio, $518 for a 1-bedroom, $688 for a 2-bedroom, and $922 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Goldsboro, check out our monthly Goldsboro Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Goldsboro?
Some of the colleges located in the Goldsboro area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, and Pitt Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Goldsboro?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Goldsboro from include Raleigh, Fayetteville, Cary, Greenville, and Jacksonville.

