Raleigh, NC
4620 Punjab Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4620 Punjab Street

4620 Punjab Street · (919) 787-9375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4620 Punjab Street, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4620 Punjab Street · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available now!~ 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room on 1st floor ~2 story end unit ~HOA rules & regulations~ - This end unit town home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Downstairs has living room-dining room combo as well as 1/2 bath, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, bonus office (no closet) and kitchen with disposal, dishwasher,microwave,refrigerator and stove. Upstairs are all 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Back patio with outside storage room. No pets or smoking please. Limited parking with 2 parking passes provided. No commercial or oversized vehicles allowed! .

Home owner's Association-rules and regulations apply but fees are included in rent. Tenant to pay for electric and water bills.

Call Rhyne Management at 919-787-9375 or visit our web site at: www.Rhynemanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3202508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Punjab Street have any available units?
4620 Punjab Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Punjab Street have?
Some of 4620 Punjab Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Punjab Street currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Punjab Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Punjab Street pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Punjab Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4620 Punjab Street offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Punjab Street does offer parking.
Does 4620 Punjab Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Punjab Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Punjab Street have a pool?
No, 4620 Punjab Street does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Punjab Street have accessible units?
No, 4620 Punjab Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Punjab Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Punjab Street has units with dishwashers.
