4620 Punjab Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available now!~ 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room on 1st floor ~2 story end unit ~HOA rules & regulations~ - This end unit town home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Downstairs has living room-dining room combo as well as 1/2 bath, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, bonus office (no closet) and kitchen with disposal, dishwasher,microwave,refrigerator and stove. Upstairs are all 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Back patio with outside storage room. No pets or smoking please. Limited parking with 2 parking passes provided. No commercial or oversized vehicles allowed! .



Home owner's Association-rules and regulations apply but fees are included in rent. Tenant to pay for electric and water bills.



Call Rhyne Management at 919-787-9375 or visit our web site at: www.Rhynemanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3202508)