4620 Punjab Street

Available now!~ 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room on 1st floor ~2 story end unit ~HOA rules & regulations~ - This end unit town home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Downstairs has living room-dining room combo as well as 1/2 bath, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, bonus office (no closet) and kitchen with disposal, dishwasher,microwave,refrigerator and stove. Upstairs are all 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Back patio with outside storage room. No pets or smoking please. Limited parking with 2 parking passes provided. No commercial or oversized vehicles allowed! .
Home owner's Association-rules and regulations apply but fees are included in rent. Tenant to pay for electric and water bills.
Call Rhyne Management at 919-787-9375 or visit our web site at: www.Rhynemanagement.com.
No Pets Allowed
