4249 Avent Ferry Road

Amenities
Don’t settle for ordinary! Our apartment rentals alongside Lake Johnson boast some of the finest views North Carolina has to offer. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes feature boat rentals, sailing, kayaking, and fishing. Amenities include valet waste removal from your doorstep every weeknight and a support staff on duty 24 hours a day. Our community is also conveniently located adjacent to Lake Johnson Park, which contains over 5 miles of unpaved and paved trails! Live lakeside without venturing outside the I-440 beltline! We have the best lakeside apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.