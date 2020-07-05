All apartments in Mint Hill
Mint Hill, NC
10333 Misty Moss Court
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

10333 Misty Moss Court

10333 Misty Moss Road · No Longer Available
Location

10333 Misty Moss Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Downtown Mint Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated 2-Story on Large Cul-De-Sac Lot. Open Foyer. Study with French Doors. Formal Dining Room with Wainscoting. Spacious Great Room Opens to Kitchen/Breakfast. SS Kitchen Appliances including New Microwave. Main Floor Laundry Room. Vaulted Sunroom Overlooks Level Rear Yard with Mature Landscaping & Brick Privacy Wall. Master Suite with Large Walk-In Closet & Bath with Soaking Tub & Shower. Generous Bonus Room Accommodates Multiple Activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10333 Misty Moss Court have any available units?
10333 Misty Moss Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 10333 Misty Moss Court have?
Some of 10333 Misty Moss Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10333 Misty Moss Court currently offering any rent specials?
10333 Misty Moss Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10333 Misty Moss Court pet-friendly?
No, 10333 Misty Moss Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 10333 Misty Moss Court offer parking?
Yes, 10333 Misty Moss Court offers parking.
Does 10333 Misty Moss Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10333 Misty Moss Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10333 Misty Moss Court have a pool?
No, 10333 Misty Moss Court does not have a pool.
Does 10333 Misty Moss Court have accessible units?
No, 10333 Misty Moss Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10333 Misty Moss Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10333 Misty Moss Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10333 Misty Moss Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10333 Misty Moss Court does not have units with air conditioning.

