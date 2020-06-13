/
3 bedroom apartments
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
29 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Cheval
1 Unit Available
9205 Magnolia Lily Way
9205 Magnolia Lily Ave, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1704 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Versage
1 Unit Available
9210 Camberwell Rd
9210 Camberwell Road, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
2900 sqft
9210 Camberwell Rd Available 07/01/20 Two Story Home - This home is a 3 Bedrooms, a loft and 2.5 Bathrooms located in the Mint Hill area.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5711 Turkey Oak Drive
5711 Turkey Oak Lane, Mint Hill, NC
Gorgeous home on wooded lot. Granite countertops, stainless appls. Fresh paint. Beautiful hardwood floors on main. Master has large sitting area. Bathrooms are lrg w tiled floors, decor upgrades.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Farmwood
1 Unit Available
6338 Farmlake Drive
6338 Farmlake Drive, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1845 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Farmwood Subdivsion in Mint Hill, NC - Located in Farmwood Subdivision. This Beautiful Brick Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is located on a 1.
Results within 1 mile of Mint Hill
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Marlwood
1 Unit Available
8332 Barncliff Road
8332 Barncliff Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1258 sqft
This charming 3BD/2BA ranch home in Fairfield Park is recently updated. Open floor plan with decorative fireplace in living room. New flooring and paint throughout. Laminate wood in all areas.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive, Matthews, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marlwood
1 Unit Available
8339 Mission Hills Road
8339 Mission Hills Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1763 sqft
Amazing Charlotte Home in Established Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
3800 Broomstraw Court
3800 Broomstraw Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
3800 Broomstraw Court Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020- Two Story Home 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths-Fenced Yard - COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020 Matthews - 2 Story Home with Fenced Yard & Garage on Cul De Sac.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
8706 Wood Sorrel Court
8706 Wood Sorrel Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
3026 Rugged Stone Way
3026 Rugged Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marlwood
1 Unit Available
7301 Lea Wood Lane
7301 Lea Wood Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1521 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
12926 Longstraw Road
12926 Longstraw Road, Charlotte, NC
4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths home with additional loft upstairs and office downstairs. Open floor plan. Convenience to I-485 and shopping. Application Qualification: Our properties do not accept Section 8 Vouchers. Pet allowance is conditional.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
5706 Bent Creek Cir
5706 Bent Creek Crescent, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1464 sqft
Updated pictures COMING SOON! Located in Bent Creek off of Lawyers Rd, this charming 3-bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8733 Mornington Drive
8733 Mornington Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
Fabulous updated home with wrap around porch and great floorplan. Wood and tile floors. Huge Living Rm with brick fireplace. Spectacular kitchen with granite counters, rich wood cabinets, stainless appliances, farm sink, and bar area.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
9343 Sloan Forest Drive
9343 Sloan Forest Dr, Mecklenburg County, NC
Apply at www.propertyframeworks.com
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
5753 Bent Creek Circle
5753 Bent Creek Crescent, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1302 sqft
This lovely three bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome offers a spacious floor plan! Features include 9 ft ceilings and a first-floor flex space, ideal for use as a home office.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
15115 Albemarle Road
15115 Albemarle Road, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
Great rental opportunity in East Charlotte. Convenient proximity to interstates, schools and hospitals. Home features large living spaces, a master with private bath, oversized 2 car garage and very private wooded rear yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
8850 Wandering Creek Way
8850 Wandering Creek Way, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1227 sqft
This partial brick, end-unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhome is waiting for you! The living room features high ceilings, an electric fireplace, and a flat screen TV niche above.
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fairfield Plantation
1 Unit Available
6708 Brookgreen Terrace
6708 Brookgreen Terrace, Stallings, NC
Great 4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Union County! - Beautiful ranch available now in Matthews. The home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen; all with tile flooring.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Marlwood
1 Unit Available
8435 Mission Hills Road
8435 Mission Hills Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1384 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,384 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Mint Hill
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Marshbrooke
37 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
