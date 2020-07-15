Apartment List
/
NC
/
mint hill
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

293 Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Results within 1 mile of Mint Hill
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Bradfield Farms
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1364 sqft
Plant yourself by the lake at sunset. Around the pool with neighbors, or by the firepit with new friends.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Bradfield Farms
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9815 Treeside Lane
9815 Treeside Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1820 sqft
This 3-story townhome is located in Parkview at Matthews. Offers ~1800 s.f., 3 BRs, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and a 1-car garage. Lower level has office/play room, closets, washer/dryer and a half bath. Main level has kitchen with center island.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Marlwood
8339 Mission Hills Road
8339 Mission Hills Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1763 sqft
Amazing Charlotte Home in Established Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8733 Mornington Drive
8733 Mornington Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
Fabulous updated home with wrap around porch and great floorplan. Wood and tile floors. Huge Living Rm with brick fireplace. Spectacular kitchen with granite counters, rich wood cabinets, stainless appliances, farm sink, and bar area.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Plantation
6708 Brookgreen Terrace
6708 Brookgreen Terrace, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1909 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Union County! - Beautiful ranch available now in Matthews. The home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen; all with tile flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9910 Treeside Lane
9910 Treeside Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1843 sqft
Beautifully appointed three level townhome in the Matthews area. Partial Luxury Tiled Vinyl flooring in select areas.. Brand new carpet on the upper levels. Open living area that opens up to a private deck.
Results within 5 miles of Mint Hill
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
77 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
29 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$991
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,210
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
14 Units Available
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
6 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
36 Units Available
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
East Forest
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$741
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
977 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
10 Units Available
Farm Pond
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
12 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$927
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$807
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1360 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
East Forest
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$903
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
28 Units Available
East Forest
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,139
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
5 Units Available
Oak Forest
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here you can choose between our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom garden style apartments as well as our spacious 2 bedroom townhomes.
City Guide for Mint Hill, NC

Settled in 1750, Mint Hill wasn't incorporated as a town until 1971. Yes, you read that right -- two centuries later. Maybe things really do move slower in the South.

Welcome to Mint Hill, NC, which can only be described as a bygone era colliding with the 'burbs of Charlotte. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, which just happens to be the largest city in the entire state of North Carolina. In other words, you will never be too far from the action if you choose to live here. Seriously, 13 miles or so and you're right in downtown Charlotte. You're also only 10 minutes via the main thoroughfare of I-485 from Mint Hill to the Amtrak station, should you ever need to get out of town. Not that you would even need to leave this place to find unique neighborhoods, places to earn a living, or amazing retail shops and restaurants to spend all your hard-earned money in. With just under 25,000 residents, you'll enjoy a nice mix of small-town pleasantries and city conveniences. So pack up your stuff and get ready for a fresh start in Mint Hill. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Mint Hill, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mint Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 BedroomsMint Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMint Hill 3 BedroomsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconiesMint Hill Apartments with GaragesMint Hill Apartments with GymsMint Hill Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mint Hill Apartments with ParkingMint Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsMint Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College