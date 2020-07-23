240 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 47
1 of 38
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 41
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 15
Settled in 1750, Mint Hill wasn't incorporated as a town until 1971. Yes, you read that right -- two centuries later. Maybe things really do move slower in the South.
Welcome to Mint Hill, NC, which can only be described as a bygone era colliding with the 'burbs of Charlotte. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, which just happens to be the largest city in the entire state of North Carolina. In other words, you will never be too far from the action if you choose to live here. Seriously, 13 miles or so and you're right in downtown Charlotte. You're also only 10 minutes via the main thoroughfare of I-485 from Mint Hill to the Amtrak station, should you ever need to get out of town. Not that you would even need to leave this place to find unique neighborhoods, places to earn a living, or amazing retail shops and restaurants to spend all your hard-earned money in. With just under 25,000 residents, you'll enjoy a nice mix of small-town pleasantries and city conveniences. So pack up your stuff and get ready for a fresh start in Mint Hill. See more
2 bedroom apartments in Mint Hill are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.
Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Mint Hill near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.
You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Mint Hill that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.
Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.