240 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
12 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$972
1042 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd
6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
925 sqft
READY NOW!! 2 Bedroom 1 Full bathroom Mint Hill NC - This perfect little ranch is ready for you to make it home! Located on a large lot with many mature trees. Excellently maintained. NO CARPETS! All real hardwood floors. Brand new appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Mint Hill
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Bradfield Farms
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1058 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Bradfield Farms
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1128 sqft
Plant yourself by the lake at sunset. Around the pool with neighbors, or by the firepit with new friends.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Marshbrooke
3666 Melrose Cottage Drive
3666 Melrose Cottage Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1164 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Matthews - This is an updated townhome with laminate flooring & neutral paint throughout! 2 bedrooms both with their own full baths and a half bath down.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Marshbrooke
4138 Melrose Club Drive
4138 Melrose Club Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
Melrose Club drive - Property Id: 65933 Two story townhouse 1150 SQ ft. freshly painted town house with spacious living area. 2 master bedrooms with 2 full baths. Half bath downstairs. Dining room, Patio. Storage area for additional space.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Marshbrooke
3625 melrose cottage Drive #3625
3625 Melrose Cottage Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1161 sqft
Absolutely adorable townhome in the heart of Matthews. Minutes to downtown Matthews, I-485, Independence Blvd. Newly painted throughout , stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the serenity of your surroundings in the stunning backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Mint Hill
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
East Forest
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$936
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
987 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
14 Units Available
East Forest
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
934 sqft
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
971 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
30 Units Available
East Forest
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
10 Units Available
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1018 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Farm Pond
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
16 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
24 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
25 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1036 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1039 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
15 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
945 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
38 Units Available
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1238 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
977 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
City Guide for Mint Hill, NC

Settled in 1750, Mint Hill wasn't incorporated as a town until 1971. Yes, you read that right -- two centuries later. Maybe things really do move slower in the South.

Welcome to Mint Hill, NC, which can only be described as a bygone era colliding with the 'burbs of Charlotte. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, which just happens to be the largest city in the entire state of North Carolina. In other words, you will never be too far from the action if you choose to live here. Seriously, 13 miles or so and you're right in downtown Charlotte. You're also only 10 minutes via the main thoroughfare of I-485 from Mint Hill to the Amtrak station, should you ever need to get out of town. Not that you would even need to leave this place to find unique neighborhoods, places to earn a living, or amazing retail shops and restaurants to spend all your hard-earned money in. With just under 25,000 residents, you'll enjoy a nice mix of small-town pleasantries and city conveniences. So pack up your stuff and get ready for a fresh start in Mint Hill. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Mint Hill, NC

2 bedroom apartments in Mint Hill are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Mint Hill near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Mint Hill that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

