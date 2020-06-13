269 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
27 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Versage
1 Unit Available
9210 Camberwell Rd
9210 Camberwell Road, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
2900 sqft
9210 Camberwell Rd Available 07/01/20 Two Story Home - This home is a 3 Bedrooms, a loft and 2.5 Bathrooms located in the Mint Hill area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Cheval
1 Unit Available
9205 Magnolia Lily Way
9205 Magnolia Lily Ave, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1704 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Mint Hill
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bradfield Farms
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
3800 Broomstraw Court
3800 Broomstraw Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
3800 Broomstraw Court Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020- Two Story Home 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths-Fenced Yard - COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020 Matthews - 2 Story Home with Fenced Yard & Garage on Cul De Sac.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Marlwood
1 Unit Available
8332 Barncliff Road
8332 Barncliff Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1258 sqft
This charming 3BD/2BA ranch home in Fairfield Park is recently updated. Open floor plan with decorative fireplace in living room. New flooring and paint throughout. Laminate wood in all areas.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2372 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
12926 Longstraw Road
12926 Longstraw Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2260 sqft
4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths home with additional loft upstairs and office downstairs. Open floor plan. Convenience to I-485 and shopping. Application Qualification: Our properties do not accept Section 8 Vouchers. Pet allowance is conditional.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
5706 Bent Creek Cir
5706 Bent Creek Crescent, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1464 sqft
Updated pictures COMING SOON! Located in Bent Creek off of Lawyers Rd, this charming 3-bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Mint Hill
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Marshbrooke
38 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Forest
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$898
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Farm Pond
10 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
15 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
14 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
North Sharon Amity
10 Units Available
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
East Forest
10 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
East Forest
12 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$752
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Sharon Amity
10 Units Available
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
977 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.
City Guide for Mint Hill, NC

Settled in 1750, Mint Hill wasn't incorporated as a town until 1971. Yes, you read that right -- two centuries later. Maybe things really do move slower in the South.

Welcome to Mint Hill, NC, which can only be described as a bygone era colliding with the 'burbs of Charlotte. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, which just happens to be the largest city in the entire state of North Carolina. In other words, you will never be too far from the action if you choose to live here. Seriously, 13 miles or so and you're right in downtown Charlotte. You're also only 10 minutes via the main thoroughfare of I-485 from Mint Hill to the Amtrak station, should you ever need to get out of town. Not that you would even need to leave this place to find unique neighborhoods, places to earn a living, or amazing retail shops and restaurants to spend all your hard-earned money in. With just under 25,000 residents, you'll enjoy a nice mix of small-town pleasantries and city conveniences. So pack up your stuff and get ready for a fresh start in Mint Hill. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mint Hill, NC

Finding an apartment in Mint Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

