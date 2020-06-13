/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
54 Accessible Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
29 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Results within 5 miles of Mint Hill
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Forest
12 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$752
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Sharon Amity
12 Units Available
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
977 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
21 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Forest
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
13 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Results within 10 miles of Mint Hill
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Beverly Woods
25 Units Available
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Foxcroft
30 Units Available
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,272
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,194
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1205 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Madison Park
16 Units Available
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1551 sqft
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
Optimist Park
27 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Newell
63 Units Available
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
Third Ward
22 Units Available
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,209
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
North Charlotte
62 Units Available
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,053
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1179 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hidden Valley
199 Units Available
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,366
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1202 sqft
How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harris - Houston
12 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Optimist Park
42 Units Available
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,170
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1164 sqft
At The Parkwood, you’re steps from Parkwood Station, which means you’re always a quick train ride from popular Charlotte restaurants, nightlife, arts, and culture.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mountainbrook
13 Units Available
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$911
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1233 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances, and extra storage. Community includes a coffee bar, hammock garden, and dog park. Near Quail Hollow Club. Close to I-485.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plaza Midwood
34 Units Available
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,260
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1116 sqft
Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Hwy 74. Plenty of cafes nearby. Apartments offer granite counters, walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Abundant community features, including fire pit, parking garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wessex Square
18 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Fourth Ward
27 Units Available
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,018
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
Similar Pages
Mint Hill 1 BedroomsMint Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMint Hill 3 BedroomsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconyMint Hill Apartments with GarageMint Hill Apartments with GymMint Hill Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC