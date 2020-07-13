320 Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC with parking
1 of 13
1 of 41
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 47
1 of 2
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 41
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 34
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 32
1 of 11
Settled in 1750, Mint Hill wasn't incorporated as a town until 1971. Yes, you read that right -- two centuries later. Maybe things really do move slower in the South.
Welcome to Mint Hill, NC, which can only be described as a bygone era colliding with the 'burbs of Charlotte. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, which just happens to be the largest city in the entire state of North Carolina. In other words, you will never be too far from the action if you choose to live here. Seriously, 13 miles or so and you're right in downtown Charlotte. You're also only 10 minutes via the main thoroughfare of I-485 from Mint Hill to the Amtrak station, should you ever need to get out of town. Not that you would even need to leave this place to find unique neighborhoods, places to earn a living, or amazing retail shops and restaurants to spend all your hard-earned money in. With just under 25,000 residents, you'll enjoy a nice mix of small-town pleasantries and city conveniences. So pack up your stuff and get ready for a fresh start in Mint Hill. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mint Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.