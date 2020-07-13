320 Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC with parking

Settled in 1750, Mint Hill wasn't incorporated as a town until 1971. Yes, you read that right -- two centuries later. Maybe things really do move slower in the South.

Welcome to Mint Hill, NC, which can only be described as a bygone era colliding with the 'burbs of Charlotte. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, which just happens to be the largest city in the entire state of North Carolina. In other words, you will never be too far from the action if you choose to live here. Seriously, 13 miles or so and you're right in downtown Charlotte. You're also only 10 minutes via the main thoroughfare of I-485 from Mint Hill to the Amtrak station, should you ever need to get out of town. Not that you would even need to leave this place to find unique neighborhoods, places to earn a living, or amazing retail shops and restaurants to spend all your hard-earned money in. With just under 25,000 residents, you'll enjoy a nice mix of small-town pleasantries and city conveniences. So pack up your stuff and get ready for a fresh start in Mint Hill. See more