pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
267 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Versage
9210 Camberwell Rd
9210 Camberwell Road, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2900 sqft
Two Story Home - This home is a 3 Bedrooms, a loft and 2.5 Bathrooms located in the Mint Hill area. Located minutes from I-485 with easy access to Charlotte, University Area and the quaint town of Mint Hill No Cats Allowed (RLNE5825608)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4216 David Dr
4216 David Drive, Mint Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1895 sqft
4216 David Dr Available 08/06/20 - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch in Mint Hill. Open concept with 4 nice size bedrooms. Updated kitchen. Lovely home on nice quite street. Call Jane 704 281-6096 to view or for more information.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Mint Hill
5104 Soaring Eagle Ln.
5104 Soaring Eagle Lane, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2321 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Master Down Mint Hill - Wonderful 3 Bed/2 Bath open floor plan w/MBR down. Hardwoods in entrance, large GR w/gas log fp & dining area. Separate nook great for computer. Large eat-in kitchen w/tons of cabinetry & Corian counters.
Results within 1 mile of Mint Hill
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Bradfield Farms
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Bradfield Farms
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1364 sqft
Plant yourself by the lake at sunset. Around the pool with neighbors, or by the firepit with new friends.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
5706 Bent Creek Cir
5706 Bent Creek Crescent, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1464 sqft
Updated pictures COMING SOON! Located in Bent Creek off of Lawyers Rd, this charming 3-bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Mint Hill
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
$
19 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$805
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
East Forest
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
Farm Pond
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$927
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
7 Units Available
Oak Forest
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here you can choose between our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom garden style apartments as well as our spacious 2 bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
East Forest
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$833
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$803
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1360 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,339
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
