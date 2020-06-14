Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mint Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Results within 1 mile of Mint Hill
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Results within 5 miles of Mint Hill
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Forest
13 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$754
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
14 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Marshbrooke
38 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Forest
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$898
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Farm Pond
9 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
15 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Sharon Amity
9 Units Available
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
986 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Forest
10 Units Available
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$758
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with pantries, private patios and more. On-site playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and laundry. Organized social events foster community spirit among residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Sharon Amity
5 Units Available
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Sardis Woods
17 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Marshbrooke
7 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
East Forest
19 Units Available
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,054
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 1 at 03:06pm
Farm Pond
11 Units Available
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
960 sqft
Conveniently situated a few miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, an apartment here features wood burning fireplaces and eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the on-site clubhouse, gym and business center. 24-maintenance available on request.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
North Sharon Amity
1 Unit Available
2920 Iron Gate Ln
2920 Iron Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
992 sqft
Great Location! 2 Masters and 2 Full baths. Large Living Room with wood burning fireplace. Clean townhouse in Firethorne has a community pool and fitness center/clubhouse. A Great Location just minutes away from shopping/downtown. Water included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
5900 Kirkpatrick Road
5900 Kirkpatrick Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2100 sqft
Beautiful, four bedroom two bath, full brick ranch. Short commute into Uptown, Plaza Midwood, Elizabeth restaurants, shopping. Mature landscaping greets you as you pull up to the corner lot.
City Guide for Mint Hill, NC

Settled in 1750, Mint Hill wasn't incorporated as a town until 1971. Yes, you read that right -- two centuries later. Maybe things really do move slower in the South.

Welcome to Mint Hill, NC, which can only be described as a bygone era colliding with the 'burbs of Charlotte. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, which just happens to be the largest city in the entire state of North Carolina. In other words, you will never be too far from the action if you choose to live here. Seriously, 13 miles or so and you're right in downtown Charlotte. You're also only 10 minutes via the main thoroughfare of I-485 from Mint Hill to the Amtrak station, should you ever need to get out of town. Not that you would even need to leave this place to find unique neighborhoods, places to earn a living, or amazing retail shops and restaurants to spend all your hard-earned money in. With just under 25,000 residents, you'll enjoy a nice mix of small-town pleasantries and city conveniences. So pack up your stuff and get ready for a fresh start in Mint Hill. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mint Hill, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mint Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

