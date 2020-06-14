/
1 bedroom apartments
172 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Bradfield Farms
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
East Forest
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
718 sqft
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
East Forest
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$754
637 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
North Sharon Amity
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
716 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
641 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
North Sharon Amity
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
667 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Sardis Woods
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Marshbrooke
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
801 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Farm Pond
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
618 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Oak Forest
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$758
474 sqft
Close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with pantries, private patios and more. On-site playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and laundry. Organized social events foster community spirit among residents.
East Forest
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
691 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
Farm Pond
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
Conveniently situated a few miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, an apartment here features wood burning fireplaces and eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the on-site clubhouse, gym and business center. 24-maintenance available on request.
