All apartments in Matthews
Find more places like 4321 Hounds Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Matthews, NC
/
4321 Hounds Run Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:27 PM

4321 Hounds Run Drive

4321 Hounds Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Matthews
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4321 Hounds Run Drive, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Hounds Run Drive have any available units?
4321 Hounds Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
Is 4321 Hounds Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Hounds Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Hounds Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4321 Hounds Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4321 Hounds Run Drive offer parking?
No, 4321 Hounds Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4321 Hounds Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 Hounds Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Hounds Run Drive have a pool?
No, 4321 Hounds Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4321 Hounds Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4321 Hounds Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Hounds Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 Hounds Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 Hounds Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 Hounds Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave
Matthews, NC 28105
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane
Matthews, NC 28105
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue
Matthews, NC 28105
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr
Matthews, NC 28105

Similar Pages

Matthews 1 BedroomsMatthews 2 Bedrooms
Matthews Apartments with PoolMatthews Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Matthews Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College