10834 Traders Court
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

10834 Traders Court

10834 Traders Court · No Longer Available
Location

10834 Traders Court, Kannapolis, NC 28036
Farm at Riverpointe

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,165 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10834 Traders Court have any available units?
10834 Traders Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 10834 Traders Court have?
Some of 10834 Traders Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10834 Traders Court currently offering any rent specials?
10834 Traders Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10834 Traders Court pet-friendly?
No, 10834 Traders Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 10834 Traders Court offer parking?
Yes, 10834 Traders Court offers parking.
Does 10834 Traders Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10834 Traders Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10834 Traders Court have a pool?
Yes, 10834 Traders Court has a pool.
Does 10834 Traders Court have accessible units?
No, 10834 Traders Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10834 Traders Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10834 Traders Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10834 Traders Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10834 Traders Court does not have units with air conditioning.
