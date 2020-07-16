All apartments in Jacksonville
303 Cypress Bay Drive
303 Cypress Bay Drive

303 Cypress Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 Cypress Bay Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Bonus Room! Fenced in yard! Access to community pool! Pets negotiable! No restricted breed. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Cypress Bay Drive have any available units?
303 Cypress Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 303 Cypress Bay Drive have?
Some of 303 Cypress Bay Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Cypress Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Cypress Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Cypress Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Cypress Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 303 Cypress Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Cypress Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 303 Cypress Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Cypress Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Cypress Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 303 Cypress Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 303 Cypress Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Cypress Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Cypress Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Cypress Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Cypress Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Cypress Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
