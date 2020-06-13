101 Apartments for rent in Half Moon, NC

/
405 Raintree Rd
405 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1508 sqft
405 Raintree Rd Available 06/17/20 Right outside City Limits! - Adorable home located right outside the city limits with convenience to all shopping and bases.
108 Milestone Court
108 Milestone Court, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Welcome to Deerfield's very low inventory rental listing! Charming 3 bedroom with fresh cool-tone grey paint throughout, all new flooring, new commodes available now! Home features convenient location, garage, fenced in back yard on a culdesac.
406 Cedar Creek Drive
406 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
882 sqft
Looking for a little seclusion just outside of the city? This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex off Gum Branch Road with a fenced in backyard is a must see. Nice laminate flooring in the living room, open to kitchen area.
400 Raintree Road
400 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1445 sqft
Great Location! Pets Negotiable with Owner Approval. - Super Raintree Home Located on a Corner Lot. This 3 Bedroom Home Comes With a Little Extra...an Extra 16x14 Family Room with 2 Separate Exterior Entrances.
216 Stone Point lane
216 Stone Point Lane, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1778 sqft
Tons of space and lots of extras - Great Home in a cul-da-sac! Lots of Space in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home featuring a double car garage and a fenced back yard backing up into woods for privacy.
402 Cedar Creek Drive
402 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
882 sqft
402 Cedar Creek Drive Available 04/01/20 Affordable, Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath - Affordable duplex in Cedar Creek. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and a laundry area.
114 Meadow Trail
114 Meadow Trl, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1148 sqft
Precious three bedroom home with formal dining room, eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, laminate and tile floors throughout! One car garage, large fenced yard and much more! Call today!
169 River Winding Rd
169 River Winding Road, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3150 sqft
This home is fabulous and is exactly what you are looking for. Space galore, huge yard, fantastic bedrooms, multiple bonus areas. Home has a formal dining room, formal living room, open kitchen with stainless appliances.
303 Burberry Court
303 Burberry Ct, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Practically new this open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice bonus over the 2 car garage.
6001 Grandeur Avenue
6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$505
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
829 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.
307 AltaVista Loop
307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2232 sqft
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons.
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over
901 Daniel Drive
901 Daniel Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1980 sqft
901 Daniel Drive Available 07/06/20 901 Daniel - Beautiful Home Available! - This Cape Cod Style home in Northwoods will not last long! 4 bedroom, 2 baths with first floor master! Real wood floors! Large closet space! Covered back
1006 Onsville Dr
1006 Onsville Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1046 sqft
1006 Onsville Dr Available 07/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED RENTAL HOME!! - This home is an absolute DREAM it has been NEWLY RENOVATED and features 3 BR, 2 full baths, PLUS a Carport.
145 Marlene Drive
145 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
Adorably Updated! - Schedule your own personal showing of this great two bedroom two bath home on Marlene Drive.
224 Lakewood Dr
224 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1280 sqft
Great Home in the Heart of Jacksonville - Property Id: 292594 Location, Location. 1 story home with 3 beds and 1 Bath equipped with a privacy fence. Great opportunity to enjoy Carolina living at its finest. Priced to sell.
167 Marlene Drive
167 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
Cute 2 Bedroom Duplex Close to Shopping - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Cute kitchen with applainces. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Close to shopping and bases. Cleaning and carpet cleaning to be completed the week of 5/11/2020. (RLNE5771577)
107 Briar Creek Lane
107 Briar Creek Park Lane, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
10 sqft
We have multiple units available including apartments. 2 and 3 bedrooms when available Call for details Property manager (Jennifer )iP
184 Bratton Drive
184 Bratton Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
Adorable home with 2 large bedrooms, spacious living room, and 1 bathroom. $40 nonrefundable application fee per person. This is a No pets property. Electric: JOEMC, Water: Onwasa/Septic .
111 River Bluff Drive
111 River Bluff Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2093 sqft
Welcome home to 111 River Bluff Drive in Jacksonville. This 3Br, 2Ba sits on nearly half an acre near the end of a cul-de-sac.
1248 Davis Street
1248 Davis Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$627
725 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located close to Camp Lejeune. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. All pets must be approved by the owner.
106 Annie Road
106 Annie Road, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
**1/2 month free rent off 1st full month's rent * Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with converted garage for bonus/den, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard and nice storage shed. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant.
317 Brentwood Avenue
317 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
1571 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom single family home. This home features large rooms, and original hardwood floors throughout. Located on a quiet corner lot with a fenced backyard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Half Moon rentals listed on Apartment List is $940.
Some of the colleges located in the Half Moon area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Half Moon from include Wilmington, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, and Goldsboro.