onslow county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:19 AM
244 Apartments for rent in Onslow County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
161 Units Available
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$505
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
829 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
$709
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
$
14 Units Available
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
985 sqft
Choose between town homes and garden-style apartments. Newly revamped units with designer kitchens and extra storage room. Common amenities include a pet park, swimming pool and BBQ area. Easy access to Highway 24.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
169 Wheaton Drive
169 Wheaton Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Very nice well maintained home in Richlands! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on over half an acre and the back has a privacy fence. This open floor plan has great space and plenty of storage. You will love the privacy that this home offers.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1300 Hammock Lane
1300 Hammock Ln, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
You will love this 2 bedroom unit located near TT Entrance, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy an open floor plan with a large laundry room with hookups. One pet allowed but must be under 40 lbs and over 1 year old with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2314 Indian Drive
2314 Indian Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
UPGRADED!!! Priced right!!! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with utilities included!! That''s right water, trash and lawn care are paid for you!! Unit also come with a personal washer and dryer. Call now to see your new home!!
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2104 Rolling Ridge Drive
2104 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
941 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom duplex with a split floor plan with very open living room with access to the large back yard. Conveniently close to shopping and main gate Camp Lejeune.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
411 Eucalyptus Lane
411 Eucalyptus Lane, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1760 sqft
411 Eucalyptus Lane Available 08/08/20 4 BR/ 2.5 bath! - Camp Lejuene side gate convenience in this lovely 4 BR/ 2.5 bath home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Port West Court-Unit A
13 Port Drive North, Swansboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
576 sqft
13 Port West Court-Unit A Available 08/19/20 13 A Port West Court- Swansboro - Nice one-bedroom town home in Swansboro close to schools, shopping, beaches and base. Lawn maintenance and washer and dryer included. Small pet negotiable.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
220 Adagio Trl
220 Adagio Trail, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1395 sqft
Beautiful home in Canons Edge Subdivision - Property Id: 310950 Beautiful home in Canons Edge Subdivision of Richlands NC, outside city limits! Experience Carolina living with this beautiful floor plan guaranteed to please.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
345 Chadwick Shores Dr
345 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 WATERFRONT/BOAT DOCK - Property Id: 243659 -TO AVOID EXTRA APP FEES REQUEST AN APPLICATION FROM US DO NOT APPLY ON-LINE Older Charming home on Chadwick Bay Located in the gated community of Chadwick Acres.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Ash St
101 Ash Street, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$899
Beautiful new homes ready for you! - Property Id: 295473 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1212 Daisy Ct
1212 Daisy Ct, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1212 Daisy Ct Available 08/01/20 Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge - 3 bedroom, 2 bath charming home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage located in the Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge community.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
222 Boyington Place Road
222 Boyington Place Rd, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1401 sqft
222 Boyington Place Road Available 07/31/20 Boyington Place in Midway Park! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Fenced in yard! NO PETS PLEASE. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMATES PLEASE.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
155 Beacon Woods Dr
155 Beacon Woods Dr, Holly Ridge, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
155 Beacon Woods Dr Available 08/10/20 2 BR/ 2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 Chadwick Shores
1640 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1640 Chadwick Shores Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with office/den located in Chadwick Shores - Beautiful two story located in Sneads Ferry close to Topsail Beaches, Stone Bay and Camp Lejeune. This 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
384 W. Frances St.
384 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
882 sqft
384 W. Frances St. Available 07/27/20 - New paint and new flooring coming soon! Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex close to Camp Lejeune main gate in Jacksonville. Very spacious living room with a fireplace and plenty of space in the bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
403 Tree Court
403 Tree Ct, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
403 Tree Court Available 08/07/20 Holly Ridge / 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath / Ready August 7th - HOLLY RIDGE! Cute 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath with FROG! Freshly painted with new carpet. Fenced in backyard with 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Gloria Place
108 Gloria Place, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Jacksonville - 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home in Northwoods. This great home is located on a cul-de-sac and is close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. So much curb appeal in this home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
221 Holly Grove Court E.
221 Holly Grove Ct E, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful new 4 bedroom home in Holly Grove of Rock Creek - Beautiful new 4 bedroom home in Holly Grove of Rock Creek. This home boasts a spacious family room with a fireplace and formal dining room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2221 Colony Plaza
2221 Colony Plaza, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2496 sqft
2221 Colony Plaza Available 07/24/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Jacksonville - Stately all brick two story home with a beautiful yard. Step inside and feel right at home.
1 of 66
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 E Bay Drive
102 East Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! This boat ready rental, located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, features a 40’ boat slip with electric lift
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
150 Queens Creek Road
150 Queens Creek Road, Onslow County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2584 sqft
150 Queens Creek, Swansboro - Five bedroom 3 bath home with a 4 car carport and well shed for storage. This home is conveniently located to all bases, beaches, Hammocks Beach State Park, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Ravenwood #C
107 Ravenwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
720 sqft
107 Ravenwood #C Available 08/15/20 Adorable apartment. 2 BR/ 1 Bath! - 2 BR/ 1 Bath apartment located on 2nd floor. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen/living room space. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Minutes to MCAS main gate.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Onslow County area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Wilmington, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, and Goldsboro have apartments for rent.
