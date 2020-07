Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center courtyard dog park e-payments internet access package receiving

Welcome to Brynn Marr Village, a comfortable and cozy living experience in Jacksonville, NC. We are located just five minutes from Camp LeJeune Military Base, five minutes from the Jacksonville Mall, and only 10 minutes from Riverwalk Park. Our community is designed with you in mind, offering a wide array of amenities to help make your experience comfortable, and enjoyable. We know youll love our large, townhome-style floor plans. Take a look around and explore everything Brynn Marr Village has to offer!