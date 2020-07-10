/
apartments with washer dryer
32 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC with washer-dryer
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
$689
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
Choose between town homes and garden-style apartments. Newly revamped units with designer kitchens and extra storage room. Common amenities include a pet park, swimming pool and BBQ area. Easy access to Highway 24.
106 Thompson Street
106 Thompson Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
What an amazing country charm in the city limits. Drive up and notice the beautiful covered porch and landscaped exterior. Step inside to laminate flooring, and a perfect floor plan for entertaining.
402 Mill Avenue
402 Mill Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
This exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in downtown Jacksonville! You'll love the open floor plan of the second story that is great for entertaining. The one car garage has lots of room for storage and the home is fully fenced.
210 King Richard Court
210 King Richard Court, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2271 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 King Richard Court in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
131 Marlene Drive
131 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Cute two bedroom, one bath duplex centrally located to Camp Lejeune main gate schools, and shopping. In the College Park Subdivision near Coastal Carolina Community College. Includes washer and dryer.
2322 Indian Drive
2322 Indian Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Priced right!!! Upgraded unit!! 2 bedroom with utilities included!! That''s right water, trash and lawn care are paid for you!! Unit also comes with a personal washer and dryer.
206 Imperial Ln
206 Imperial Ln, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
206 Imperial Ln Available 06/15/20 Carolina Plantations Beauty!! - Welcome home to Carolina Plantations! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, you'll want to scoop this home up today! The open floor plan has a large living area, that flows
438 Caldwell Loop
438 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Popular Carolina Forest townhouse. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with screened back porch & white vinyl fence in back yard.
3009 Banister Loop
3009 Banister Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1024 sqft
Welcome home! This 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse is waiting for you. Offering a private fenced area off of the screened-in porch, this townhouse is perfect for you. Close to shopping, schools, and bases.
27 Doris Avenue E
27 Doris Ave E, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
WELCOME HOME!! This beautiful 2bdrm 1 1/2bath townhome has a floor plan that features eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, laundry room, screened in porch, and patio for entertaining your guests! Located near schools, shopping, military bases, and area
225 Boyington Place Rd
225 Boyington Place Rd, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1401 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Townhouse Near Everything - Property Id: 314155 This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 1/2 bath downstairs. First floor includes all LVP flooring throughout.
120 Cordell Circle
120 Cordell Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Neat and clean apartment near the new Wal-Mart and Lowes. Unit is only minutes away from Air Station and Main Gate.
130 Glen Cannon Drive
130 Glen Cannon Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
End Unit Townhome located in The Burroughs in Carolina Plantations. Property features two bedrooms and two and half bathrooms.Property includes a screened in back porch with a privacy fence for the back yard.
2656 Idlebrook Circle
2656 Idlebrook Circle, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$952
1132 sqft
2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!! 2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home.
106 Melody Lane
106 Melody Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Lovingly maintained spacious 3 bedroom home with 2 bath and 1 car garage just minutes from MCAS New River, shopping centers, grocery store and restaurants.
342 Drummer Kellum Road
342 Drummer Kellum Road, Onslow County, NC
1 Bedroom
$575
A PLACE TO HANG YOUR HEART! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom cozy apartment placed perfectly for city convenience but peaceful country living.
1934 Countrywood Boulevard
1934 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
Nice 1 bed 1 bath quadraplex in desired Countrywood subdivision.
1140 Kellum Loop Road
1140 Kellum Loop Rd, Onslow County, NC
1 Bedroom
$500
A PLACE TO HANG YOUR HEART! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom cozy apartment placed perfectly for city convenience but peaceful country living.
217 Scott-Jenkins Road
217 Scott-Jenkins Road, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$749
632 sqft
This adorable home is less than 650 square feet, with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, stackable washer and dryer in the home. Adorable patio and large yard. To cute not to go see.
261 Easy Street
261 Easy Street, Piney Green, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
Well maintained one bed one bath unit in quiet subdivision close to main gate with washer and dryer included. Unit has newer roof, ceramic tile, newer carpet, newer appliances, and come with spacious back deck that gives this quaint home charm.
122 Easy Street
122 Easy Street, Piney Green, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Well maintained one bed one bath unit in quiet subdivision close to main gate with washer and dryer included. Unit has newer roof, ceramic tile, newer carpet, newer appliances, and come with spacious back deck that gives this quaint home charm.
102 E Bay Drive
102 East Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! This boat ready rental, located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, features a 40’ boat slip with electric lift
517 Blackberry Ct
517 Blackberry Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1562 sqft
This great property sits minutes away to the nearby Mainside MCB Camp Lejeune and a short drive to the beaches of Emerald Isle. With NEW paint and carpets throughout it is extremely fresh ! Call today for details
