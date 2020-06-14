Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jacksonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
124 Units Available
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$505
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
829 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
307 AltaVista Loop
307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2232 sqft
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
901 Daniel Drive
901 Daniel Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1980 sqft
901 Daniel Drive Available 07/06/20 901 Daniel - Beautiful Home Available! - This Cape Cod Style home in Northwoods will not last long! 4 bedroom, 2 baths with first floor master! Real wood floors! Large closet space! Covered back

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
317 Brentwood Avenue
317 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
1571 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom single family home. This home features large rooms, and original hardwood floors throughout. Located on a quiet corner lot with a fenced backyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4009 Banister Loop
4009 Banister Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
This is the PERFECT townhome! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath is conveniently located in the center of everything! Home is located at the back of the neighborhood in the last section for a little more privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
431 New River Drive
431 New River Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in new river is close to schools, base and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen to include all new cabinetry, appliances, and flooring. Remodeled bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
607 Dennis Road
607 Dennis Road, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful home with a spacious floor plan. When you walk in you will immediately see the amazing hardwood floors and beautiful vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of storage space with all those cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Daniel Court
1025 Daniel Court, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Located in a popular Jacksonville neighborhood, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready and waiting for you to make it yours.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 Bellechasse Way
109 Bellechasse Way, Jacksonville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Located in one of Jacksonville''s sought out neighborhoods, Evansbrook. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath house is simply elegant with an amazing double balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
300 Walken Woods Lane
300 Walkens Woods Lane, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome home to Carolina Forest! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has everything you have been searching for with a large covered front porch in the front and a back yard perfect for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
22 Warlick Street
22 Warlick Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1556 sqft
Cozy bungalow in a very quiet, established community. Real hardwood floors in family room, dining room, hall and downstairs bedrooms. Recently remodeled bathroom with nice tiled shower and new vanity.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville

1 of 28

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
106 Melody Lane
106 Melody Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Lovingly maintained spacious 3 bedroom home with 2 bath and 1 car garage just minutes from MCAS New River, shopping centers, grocery store and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6 Collins Drive
6 Collins Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$805
1350 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large fenced in back yard and over sized deck. Hardwood floors have been re-finished. Eat-in kitchen, living room and spacious den area. Within running or cycling distance to base. Call and schedule your showing today.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 Skipping Stone Lane
109 Skipping Stone Ln, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Your going to LOVE this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Convenient to Camp Lejeune & local beaches! Large covered Front Porch to welcome your family and guests. Spacious Living Room w/ fireplace and laminate hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
405 Winners Circle N
405 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Lovely living with a country feel. One car garage, laundry room, walk-in closets, pantry, wood laminate floors in Living area. Lawn care paid by landlord. Tenant must care for flower beds. Tenant must follow all HOA rules.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
206 Winners Circle South
206 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
You could be enjoying this tastefully decorated, well maintained end unit townhouse with attached one car garage. Located in a very desirable neighborhood right off of Piney Green Road, close to base, schools, and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1268 Pickett Road
1268 Pickett Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1386 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home nestled on right at 1 Acre of land in Southwest Jacksonville! Perfect for entertaining, with a wide open floor plan downstairs. All 3 bedrooms can be found on the second floor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 Live Oak Drive
107 Live Oak Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1222 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home off highway 111!! Living room has fireplace and hardwood floors. Master has a walk in closet and new paint. Great home in country setting. CALL NOW!!
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
202 Ashton Court
202 Ashton Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2550 sqft
202 Ashton Court Available 07/22/20 Over 2500 HSF! Back Gate Convenience! Beach! - Absolutely gorgeous home with over 2500 HSF! You will be blown away from the moment you enter.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
205 Sailor Street
205 Sailor St, Sneads Ferry, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2243 sqft
Welcome to coastal living!! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is breathtaking and offers plenty of space. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, plantation style shutters and an open concept makes the house flow seamlessly.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
432 Bald Cypress Lane
432 Bald Cypress Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1790 sqft
Need tons of storage and want to be close to the beach? Then look no further. . Minutes to Stone Bay and back gate of Camp Lejeune. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring all thru the first floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
308 East Dolphin View
308 East Dolphin View Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3045 sqft
Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
367 Hadley Collins Rd
367 Hadley Collins Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1195 sqft
367 Hadley Collins Rd Available 04/21/20 The Home Made for Cookouts, 3BR, 2BA - This gorgeous country home has a large double driveway of this and great curb appeal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jacksonville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jacksonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

