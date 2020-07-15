/
/
/
ECU
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
39 Apartments For Rent Near ECU
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 07:33 AM
27 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown District
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2942 Mulberry Lane
2942 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1329 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT UNDER CANOPY OF TREES! Situated at the back of the neighborhood for optimum privacy. View wildlife from the covered rear porch. End unit features living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Lord Ashley Drive
102 Lord Ashley Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$600
3200 sqft
**$600** per room, UTILITIES INCLUDED and fully FURNISHED Perfect for students, traveling nurses and all needing short term rentals!Rental includes full access to BILLIARDS/GAMING room with mounted flat screen TVPool table will be installed
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1828 Fox Den Way
1828 Fox Den Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1766 sqft
The Oakwood Plan 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms - Engineered Hardwoods in Living Areas - Tile Floors in Bathrooms and Laundry Room. Granite Counter Tops In Kitchen with Tile Backsplash - Stainless Steel Appliances Enclosed Patio with White Vinyl Fencing.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
214 Wyndham Cir
214 B Wyndham Ci, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
Professionally managed by iDeal property Management LLC.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
103 Benin Ct
103 Benin Ct, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed by IDeal Property Management LLC. Available for Fall pre- leasing! Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 15 minutes from ECU and on ECU and city bus route.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Stratford Road Houses
104 Stratford Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
104 Stratford Rd Available 08/14/20 Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LCC Now Pre-leasing for August of 2020. Applications are first come first serve! Unique 3 bedroom 3 full bath single 2 story houses in a college atmosphere.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1105 Turtle Creek Drive
1105 Turtle Creek Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1445 sqft
Upstairs corner unit with a great view of woods and located across from the pool.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1303 E Wright Road
1303 East Wright Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1697 sqft
House is newly renovated to make for a cozy home atmosphere. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a lot of charm. Hardwood floors have been refinished and both bathrooms fully renovated. Kitchen also renovated with new cabinets and countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2229 Locksley Woods Drive
2229 Locksley Woods Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$930
1230 sqft
Covered Patio with shade trees, Open floor plan, kitchen with eating bar, electric logs in fireplace, good natural light & walk-in closet
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
2409 E 4th Street
2409 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
Brick, Hardwood floors, central heating system, 3 bedrooms. Laundry room with a washer, dryer hook up, newly remodeled kitchen and bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1126 Brownlea Drive
1126 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1382 sqft
Easy access to ECU and downtown on bus route. This 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse provides a separate bedroom with bath for each which makes it ideal for roommates.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1002 W. Wright Rd
1002 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2690 sqft
This 5 bedroom 4 bath home is perfect for student housing.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1806 Sulgrave Rd.
1806 Sulgrave Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
COMING SOON-AUGUST 2020--CLOSE TO ECU STADIUM - COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 3BR /2BA Brick Ranch with attached garage located with in walking distance to the ECU stadium.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2600 S Wright Road
2600 South Wright Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
This appealing brick home offers approximately 1,560 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large fenced backyard that backs up to Eastern elementary school and is walking distance to Jaycee Park. Convenient to Vidant Medical and less than 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/07/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2408 King Richard Court
2408 King Richard Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2408 King Richard Court in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
322 Brownlea Drive
322 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
First Floor spacious 3 bedroom/3 full bath condo, unfurnished. Amenities include washer/dryer in unit; Two refrigerators; Microwave/Range; Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Walk/Bike/Ride Bus to ECU. Water and Sewer included.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
100 N Harding Street
100 North Harding Street, Greenville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious home with 5 bedrooms/3 full baths located within walking distance to ECU, Uptown Greenville and Town Common. Home features nice yard and carport. Available August 15, 2020
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Cortland Road
1006 Cortland Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet neighborhood in the heart of Greenville, convenient to schools, shopping and amenties! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom single family home, fenced back yard, attached one car garage. New paint an flooring.