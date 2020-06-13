52 Apartments for rent in New Bern, NC

Living in New Bern

Because of the pleasant (yet humid) subtropical climate and the waterfront areas, most of New Bern's social life revolves around outdoor activities, especially those on the water such as fishing and boating. Yes, summers tend to be hot and humid (there's that word again), and July temperatures regularly reach the high 80s, but spring, fall and especially winter tend to be much milder here. Summer afternoon thunderstorms happen almost daily, and you can easily separate the locals from newcomers by how they handle this weather (Hint: it doesn't storm for long, so there's really no need to cancel all your plans for the day because of a little rain.).

You can be at the beach in less than an hour and to the state capital of Raleigh in about two hours. New Bern has some of the highest gas prices in the area, so try to drive slightly out of town to fill up.