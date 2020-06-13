Apartment List
/
NC
/
new bern
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

52 Apartments for rent in New Bern, NC

📍
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$838
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 N Second Avenue
108 North 2nd Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1411 sqft
108 N Second Avenue Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5839967)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2303 Henderson Avenue
2303 Henderson Avenue, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1172 sqft
Showings begin June 21 2020. Move in July 1 2020 -Cute as a button, this home was renovated in 2017 with fenced back yard in Trent Park ready for move in July 1, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
219 Pollock Street
219 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
338 sqft
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN NEW BERN. UTILITIES, WITH INTERNET, INCLUDED. PRIVATE ENTRY, WASHER/DRYER.PERFECT FOR INDIVIDUAL. NO PETS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
848 Halifax Circle
848 Halifax Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
976 sqft
Great home in the heart of New Bern in the Well Established Colony Estates Neighborhood. Conveniently located to hospital, schools, community college, doctors offices, shopping and MCAS Cherry Point. Call today to see this great home!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Taberna
1 Unit Available
107 Nyon Road
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3325 Hardee Farms Drive
3325 Hardee Farms Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Well maintained home with extensive trim and finish features in sought after Hardee Farms close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
308 Fairmount Way
308 Fairmount Way, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Well maintained home in Flamingo Oaks neighborhood of Derby Park close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
308 Daniels Street
308 Daniels Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
Lovely home close to downtown shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. It has it ALL. Open living area with patio area off of the master bedroom. The backyard is fenced in with a fire pit. Upstairs holds the 3rd bedroom and half bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
320 Sky Sail Boulevard
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Beautiful furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and hardwood flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
418 Johnson St
418 Johnson Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2500 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194 Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
408 Skysail Blvd
408 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available!!! - Luxury Water View Condo in Historic Downtown New Bern. View of the Trent River from the balcony. Bosch Appliances, high ceilings, granite counter tops, fitness center. Parking garage with a parking garage. (RLNE1846845)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
James City
1 Unit Available
100 Joshua Norman Drive
100 Joshua Norman Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1888 sqft
Available 8/7/2020New Bern Home in Creekside Village. Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Greenbrier
1 Unit Available
603 Doral Court
603 Doral Court, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3330 sqft
Exceptional Home nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac in one of New Bern's most sought-after neighborhoods-Greenbrier. This brick home offers all the space you want and need.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2928 Judge Manly Drive
2928 Judge Manly Drive, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Well designed, well located home with spacious laundry/utility and garage. this home is perfect for a couple or growing family.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of New Bern

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
520 Haywood Creek Drive
520 Haywood Creek Drive, Trent Woods, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
965 sqft
Spacious apartment, 1 bedroom and garage in a location that is easy to get to and travel from. Laundry hookups in garage.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Leonard Dr
103 Leonard Road, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
101 Luke Court
101 Luke Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1399 sqft
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
116 Portia Court
116 Portia Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy the privacy and serenity of this home surrounded by over one acre of rolling wooded terrain abundant with flowering trees and shrubs. Immaculately maintained home close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Results within 5 miles of New Bern

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
4005 Marina Townes
4005 Marina Townes Dr, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4005 Marina Townes Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

Median Rent in New Bern

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in New Bern is $585, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $772.
Studio
$581
1 Bed
$585
2 Beds
$772
3+ Beds
$1,089
City GuideNew Bern
New Bern is the birthplace of Pepsi Cola, so if you're a Coca Cola fan... take a hike!

A New Bern resident himself, Nicholas Sparks used this town as the setting of his novel The Notebook. In eastern North Carolina along the state's Inner Banks, New Bern sits on the spot where the Trent and Neuse rivers meet. Originally a Native American community, it was settled in the early 1700s by Swiss immigrants who named the town after the Swiss capital of Bern. The second-oldest North Carolina town, it briefly served as the state's capital in the founding years when the capital rotated among many of the cities. Tryon Palace was the state capitol building during this time. While it burned down in the 1790s, an exact replica was built at the same location, and it's now a popular tourist attraction and historic site. Early on in the Civil War, the Battle of New Bern was fought, with the town being under Union control until the end of the war. Today, the city has a population of about 30,000.

Moving to New Bern

Many of the historic homes are situated close to the waterfront, with more than 150 homes on the National Register of Historic Places. The downtown area is made up of several walkable historic districts, with plenty of crape myrtle bushes--the city's official flower--and mini parks, pedestrian areas and quaint shops. New Bern is a popular spot for retirees and home to lots of Northern transplants. So if you don't like a Long Island accent or can't live without a 3am rave, you might not enjoy New Bern that much.

Neighborhoods in New Bern

Like much of the South, there's really not a distinct area of town you can categorize as bad. In New Bern, sometimes the best spots are one street away from the worst. Try to visit areas you're interested in at different times of the day to get a better feel for how the neighborhood really is.

James City: There are no waterfront properties here. This newer area on the south side of town is known for its large homes on larger lots, but you can find a few rentals if you look hard enough. If you're looking for a convenient spot close to, well, anything, you may want to look to the north or west.

Fairfield Harbour: On the northeast side of town across the Neuse River, you have waterfront property, plenty of space and plenty of rental homes. The drawbacks? There aren't a lot of apartment complexes, and it has higher rents than other areas.

Rhems: The southwest corner of New Bern is a popular spot for rentals, including townhomes, apartments and homes. Trendy (and expensive) gated community Trent Woods is just south of Rhems, so you can enjoy the upscale grocery stores and nice roads without having to sell your first-born to afford it.

Downtown Historic District: The Persimmons Waterfront, with its grand historic homes and picturesque streets, is the selling point for this 'burb. Rental prices here are hit-or-miss, as is the space you'll be renting. You might hit it out of the park (and pay through the nose) for a rehabbed loft, or save serious money and score a serious fixer-upper.

Living in New Bern

Because of the pleasant (yet humid) subtropical climate and the waterfront areas, most of New Bern's social life revolves around outdoor activities, especially those on the water such as fishing and boating. Yes, summers tend to be hot and humid (there's that word again), and July temperatures regularly reach the high 80s, but spring, fall and especially winter tend to be much milder here. Summer afternoon thunderstorms happen almost daily, and you can easily separate the locals from newcomers by how they handle this weather (Hint: it doesn't storm for long, so there's really no need to cancel all your plans for the day because of a little rain.).

You can be at the beach in less than an hour and to the state capital of Raleigh in about two hours. New Bern has some of the highest gas prices in the area, so try to drive slightly out of town to fill up.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in New Bern?
In New Bern, the median rent is $581 for a studio, $585 for a 1-bedroom, $772 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,089 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Bern, check out our monthly New Bern Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around New Bern?
Some of the colleges located in the New Bern area include Craven Community College, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to New Bern?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Bern from include Greenville, Jacksonville, Sneads Ferry, Beaufort, and Winterville.

Similar Pages

New Bern 3 BedroomsNew Bern Apartments with Balcony
New Bern Apartments with ParkingNew Bern Apartments with Pool
New Bern Pet Friendly Places