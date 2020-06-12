Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1208 Avery Street
1208 Avery Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
684 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF FULL WATERFRONT IN BACKYARD in Historic Downtown Morehead City! Cute 2 bdrm/1 ba -- walk to water, shops downtown Morehead City - Cute, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath downtown Morehead City home on a nice big lot backing up to

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1202 Bay Street
1202 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1248 sqft
Historic Downtown Morehead City! Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath Home - Walk to Water, Shops, more - 4 Bedrooms in heart of Downtown Morehead City! Walk to water and waterfront shops around the corner! Updated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath downtown

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1508 Bay Street
1508 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
804 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Home - Charming two bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtown of the Town of Morehead City (located in Carteret County). The home is one block away from the beautiful water view.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Fisher Street
1000 Fisher Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
952 sqft
Spacious, charming 2 bath corner lot home for rent on tree-lined street 2 blks to water and shops - Very large and spacious bungalow with 7 rooms. Covered porch home on a charming, tree-lined street convenient to everything.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1409 Bay Street
1409 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated 3 bedroom home in heart of historic downtown Morehead City! - Charming three (3) bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtow Morehead City (located in Carteret County) available for LONG TERM rental only.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4513 Country Club Rd Unit C103
4513 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
921 sqft
Condo For Rent! - 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor level. Community Pool! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781057)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
402 Penny Lane
402 Penny Lane, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
1st floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. No pets allowed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1809 Ivory Gull Drive
1809 Ivory Gull Drive, Morehead City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful 1.5 story large home is in the popular and sought-after Blair Farm community with community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Bridges Street
3309 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
836 sqft
MOVE-IN-READY, clean, freshly painted and spacious first-floor unit conveniently located in Morehead City off Bridges Ext. The unit features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a spacious living room, and an eat-in dining area in the kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
404 N 13th Street
404 North 13th Street, Morehead City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
New home in Downtown Morehead City. Approx 1230SF. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Walk or bike to shops and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
175 Old Murdoch Road
175 Old Murdock Road, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2007 Joslyn Drive
2007 Joslyn Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Beautiful home on the outskirt of Morehead City that is very clean updated and move-in ready for your family to enjoy! Great space inside and out with three bedrooms, two full baths, a large screen room, and a patio overlooking fenced yard.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
533 Village Green Drive
533 Village Green Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2360 sqft
This exquisite three-bedroom, two and a half baths, two-story condo, one car garage comes with a large bonus room you can use as a 4th bedroom or an office.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
138 Hawthorne Dr
138 Hawthorne Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1520 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle back from the street. Front wrap around deck has vaulted ceiling in living room. Large working kitchen. Huge laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
143 Hibbs Road Ext
143 Hibbs Road Ext, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single story home with easy access to Highway 24.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
225 Howard Boulevard
225 Howard Boulevard, Newport, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Nice 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath apartment completely furnished. Just bring your toothbrush. WATER, ELECTRIC, HEAT AND AIR, INTERNET, & LAWN MAINTENANCE included. Conveniently located in Newport across from Town Park, Library and Town Hall.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
304 Pirate'S Landing Drive
304 Pirate Landing Drive, Beaufort, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nicely appointed end unit. Sunroom is heated and cooled. Community pool, basic cable included.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
517 Egret Lake Drive
517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2411 Front Street
2411 Front Street, Beaufort, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Don't miss this opportunity to spend the winter and spring in this cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Beaufort Landing. Water views of Taylor's Creek. Includes monthly housekeeping. Community pool and docks.
1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Pirates Lane
103 Pirates Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
103 Pirates Lane Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - Available 7/7/2020 This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock.
City GuideMorehead City
During the 1880s, Morehead City, North Carolina, was called the "Summer Capital of the Sea" because of its popularity as a waterfront resort. A century later, the town got a complete overhaul, with many of its districts and neighborhoods completely rebuilt or renovated.

Morehead City was founded in 1860, but thanks to the interruption of the Civil War, it wasn't until the 1880s that it became known as a waterfront resort town. Today, as part of North Carolina's famed Crystal Coast along the Atlantic Ocean, it's still a popular resort for folks who prefer waterfront vistas to urban sprawl. It's also home to 8,661 residents (2010 census) who thank their lucky stars every day that they get to live in such a gorgeous place. The good news is that anyone can live in Morehead City. Thanks to a thriving business community and tourist industry, you can make a living here; and best of all, prices aren't as high here as they are in other waterfront resorts. During the 1980s, the town got a complete overhaul that included the rebuilding of its seawall, as well as extensive renovations of its waterfront, downtown and residential areas. Today, Morehead City is renowned for its charming, down home ambiance that extends a welcome to everyone. This warm-and-fuzzy vibe comes from one basic eternal truth about the place: Folks love living here.

Moving to Morehead City

It bears repeating: Housing prices (including rental properties) are much cheaper here than in most waterfront resort cities. Whether you're looking for a duplex, condo for rent or luxury apartments, be prepared for a bit of reverse sticker shock, especially if you're used to big city prices.

Best Time to Find Apartments

Since Morehead City gets a bit chilly during the winter, the peak tourist season is during the summer, so you'll have more luck renting an apartment during the off-season. Otherwise, anytime is a good time to move here; and you can start your search to find apartments by scouring the Internet and local websites. Tourist rentals are typically month to month, so a landlord might like you better if you're in it for the long haul.

Have on hand your essential identification, a few phone numbers from personal references, and proof of your current or future employment. You may have to agree to a credit check, especially if you're renting from an apartment or condo complex. Be prepared to pay first month's rent, plus a security deposit.

Neighborhoods in Morehead City

You might be surprised to see so many modern homes here, but this is partly because of the town's renovation during the 1980s. Neighborhoods are bike and pedestrian friendly, and many are within walking distance of area amenities. Here are some places to keep an eye out for:

Miami Avenue: This bike-friendly, tree-lined neighborhood has homes at surprisingly affordable prices. You'll also want to check here for rental houses. It's close to a number of retailers, including Kmart, Food Lion and the Parkway Shopping Center.

Lands End Road: If you want to live on the water, check out this area, where you'll find a number of waterfront homes for sale, as well as newly-built condos for rent with amenities such as granite countertops and recessed lighting. It's close to Walmart Supercenter, Best Buy and Staples.

Condo Rentals and Apartment Complexes in Morehead City

Country Club Road: Here's where you'll find Country Club Apartments (4600 Country Club Rd), which features spacious, affordable townhouses. It's close to the Morehead City Country Club, and retailers such as Tuesday Morning, Jim Dandy Food Stores and Rite Aid Pharmacy.

Barbour Road: In this area, you'll find The Courtyard (502 Barbour Rd), which has large apartment townhouses at reasonable monthly rates. It's close to Lowes Foods and Tuesday Morning.

Living in Morehead City

The weather here is gratifyingly mild, with July highs topping at the upper 80s. There's just enough of a winter chill to invigorate the locals, with January highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s -- and you can expect barely an inch or so of snow a year.

Getting here is easy -- Morehead City is just off US 70. As for getting around, this area is bike and scooter friendly. Plus, there's a great bus system, courtesy of the Carteret County Area Transportation System (CCATS).

Things to Do

Morehead City may be a small town, but you'll never run out of things to do. For starters, you can take a fabulous Crystal Coast Ecotour (112 Hodges St), a boating experience where you can view dolphins and rare birds. You can also charter a fishing boat for the afternoon, courtesy of companies such as Lookout Adventures (208 Arendell St) and Down East Guide Service (1907 Paulette Rd). If you prefer staying on land, you can explore the area's amazing history with a guided walk from the Port City Tour Company (Historic Waterfront District), where you can view everything from wild horses to pirate hideaways. For even more history, you'll want to visit the Carteret County Historical Association (1008 Arendell St), which tells the story of Morehead City's rich past.

Eating and Drinking

Any waterfront resort town worth its salt has its share of great seafood restaurants, and Morehead City doesn't disappoint. Check out Red Fish Grill (711 Evans St), a locals' favorite that serves up specialties such as grilled fish platters and bacon-wrapped scallops. Another winner is the Ruddy Duck Tavern (509 Evans St), where you can enjoy classic American cuisine and great burgers. Thirsty? Stop by Jack's Waterfront Bar (513 Evans St), where you can enjoy a specialty drink while gazing at the sun setting over the harbor.

Let's face it, a lot of waterfront resorts rest on their hype, which they may or may not live up to. On the flip side, Morehead City doesn't have a lot of hype to begin with -- and it surpasses expectations on nearly all fronts. In fact, many folks consider Morehead City to be a best-kept secret among its locals and regular tourists -- so if you haven't heard of it before, that's probably the reason why.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Morehead City?
The average rent price for Morehead City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Morehead City?
Some of the colleges located in the Morehead City area include Craven Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Morehead City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Morehead City from include Jacksonville, New Bern, Sneads Ferry, Beaufort, and Newport.

