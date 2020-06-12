37 Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC

Moving to Morehead City

It bears repeating: Housing prices (including rental properties) are much cheaper here than in most waterfront resort cities. Whether you're looking for a duplex, condo for rent or luxury apartments, be prepared for a bit of reverse sticker shock, especially if you're used to big city prices.

Best Time to Find Apartments

Since Morehead City gets a bit chilly during the winter, the peak tourist season is during the summer, so you'll have more luck renting an apartment during the off-season. Otherwise, anytime is a good time to move here; and you can start your search to find apartments by scouring the Internet and local websites. Tourist rentals are typically month to month, so a landlord might like you better if you're in it for the long haul.

Have on hand your essential identification, a few phone numbers from personal references, and proof of your current or future employment. You may have to agree to a credit check, especially if you're renting from an apartment or condo complex. Be prepared to pay first month's rent, plus a security deposit.