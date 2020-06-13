/
kings grant
121 Apartments for rent in Kings Grant, NC📍
4810 Kings Drive
4810 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Kings Grant! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Settled at the front entry of Kings Grant, this house is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and direct access to I-40.
445 Albemarle Road
445 Albemarle Road, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
445 Albemarle Road Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Lantana Crossing Available on August 3! - Well-maintained home in Lantana Crossing.
1206 Kenningston Street
1206 Kenningston Street, Kings Grant, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 Kenningston Street Available 07/10/20 Perfect Rental in Spring view! 4Br, 2.
4638 Kings Drive
4638 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4638 Kings Drive Available 06/23/20 4638 Kings Drive Wilmington, NC 28405 - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in desirable Kings Grant neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Kings Grant
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$824
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$839
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
900 sqft
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1567 Grey Cliff Run
1567 Grey Cliff Run, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Beautiful, Newly Built Townhome in The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates - Fall in love with this gorgeous townhome that offers 1,591 heated sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a single car garage.
800 Bay Blossom Drive
800 Bay Blossom Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Home in Gordon Woods - Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Gordon Woods. Large corner lot with mature landscaping and fenced back yard. Home has vaulted ceilings, 1200 + sq. ft., open plan living room with fireplace,dining area and good sized kitchen.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
417 Estate Road
417 Estate Road, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
417 Estate Rd REDUCED APPLICATION FEE! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick town home in desired McClelland Townhomes! This home has carpet in bedrooms and laminate hardwood flooring in living areas. This home has just been painted.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
909-J Litchfield Way
909 Litchfield Way, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1370 sqft
- (RLNE3829041)
Windemere
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
803-D Bryce Court
803 Bryce Ct, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1364 sqft
- (RLNE5855708)
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
721 Melba ct
721 Melba Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
condo in wilinington NC - Property Id: 261286 cute fully furnished condo less than 2 miles from UNCW. available immediately for month to month lease. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
416 N Kerr Ave
416 North Kerr Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1378 sqft
3Bd/2BA Brick Ranch Home with Garage and Storage Shed - Beautifully remodeled 3 BD/2BA brick ranch home.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4623 McClelland Drive 103
4623 Mcclelland Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
4623 McClelland Drive K103 - Two bedroom, Two bath first floor condo located in Holton Place. This condo has an open floor plan with a great size dining and living room.
Northchase
2909 New Town Dr
2909 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
712 Indica Court
712 Indica Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1324 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with corner fireplace and spacious living room. Nice wrap around deck area great for relaxing and lovely private wooded view in rear.
5324 Sun Coast Drive
5324 Sun Coast Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Newly remodeled Sun Coast Villa with open floor plan offering vaulted ceilings in great room extending through dining and kitchen. New stylish LVP flooring throughout. New HVAC. New stainless steel refrigerator. Recently painted interior.
Windemere
317 Spartan Rd
317 Spartan Road, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1484 sqft
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
742 Indica Court
742 Indica Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1324 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with corner fireplace and spacious living room. Nice wrap around deck area great for relaxing and lovely private wooded view in rear.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
331 Saint Rosea Road
331 Saint Rosea Rd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Perfectly located rental in the heart of Wilmington within minutes to Downtown, UNCW, Wrightsville Beach, restaurants and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kings Grant rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
Some of the colleges located in the Kings Grant area include Cape Fear Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kings Grant from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, Leland, Northchase, and Hampstead.