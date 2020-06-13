/
james city
50 Apartments for rent in James City, NC📍
103 Leonard Dr
103 Leonard Road, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.
101 Luke Court
101 Luke Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1399 sqft
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace.
116 Portia Court
116 Portia Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy the privacy and serenity of this home surrounded by over one acre of rolling wooded terrain abundant with flowering trees and shrubs. Immaculately maintained home close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Results within 1 mile of James City
Downtown New Bern
219 Pollock Street
219 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
338 sqft
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN NEW BERN. UTILITIES, WITH INTERNET, INCLUDED. PRIVATE ENTRY, WASHER/DRYER.PERFECT FOR INDIVIDUAL. NO PETS.
Taberna
107 Nyon Road
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in.
Downtown New Bern
320 Sky Sail Boulevard
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Beautiful furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and hardwood flooring.
Downtown New Bern
418 Johnson St
418 Johnson Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2500 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194 Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances.
Five Points
408 Skysail Blvd
408 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available!!! - Luxury Water View Condo in Historic Downtown New Bern. View of the Trent River from the balcony. Bosch Appliances, high ceilings, granite counter tops, fitness center. Parking garage with a parking garage. (RLNE1846845)
James City
100 Joshua Norman Drive
100 Joshua Norman Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1888 sqft
Available 8/7/2020New Bern Home in Creekside Village. Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of James City
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$838
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
Fairfield Harbour
4005 Marina Townes
4005 Marina Townes Dr, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4005 Marina Townes Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
Fairfield Harbour
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.
102 Winchester Lane
102 Winchester Lane, Brices Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1716 sqft
102 Winchester Lane Available 07/01/20 Lovely home in Deer Run! 102 Winchester Lane - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas logs in the living room, and a screened in porch. Nice yard that is located in a cul-de-sac.
Fairfield Harbour
6324 Albatross Drive
6324 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1630 sqft
6324 Albatross Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Home in Gated Community! - This house,... took a DNA test, turns out...
108 N Second Avenue
108 North 2nd Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1411 sqft
108 N Second Avenue Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5839967)
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!
2303 Henderson Avenue
2303 Henderson Avenue, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1172 sqft
Showings begin June 21 2020. Move in July 1 2020 -Cute as a button, this home was renovated in 2017 with fenced back yard in Trent Park ready for move in July 1, 2020.
848 Halifax Circle
848 Halifax Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
976 sqft
Great home in the heart of New Bern in the Well Established Colony Estates Neighborhood. Conveniently located to hospital, schools, community college, doctors offices, shopping and MCAS Cherry Point. Call today to see this great home!
520 Haywood Creek Drive
520 Haywood Creek Drive, Trent Woods, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
965 sqft
Spacious apartment, 1 bedroom and garage in a location that is easy to get to and travel from. Laundry hookups in garage.
120 Wingate Drive
120 Wingate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2575 sqft
Elegant home in desirable Hunters Ridge neighborhood located close to historic down town New Bern and MCAS Cherry Point.
3325 Hardee Farms Drive
3325 Hardee Farms Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Well maintained home with extensive trim and finish features in sought after Hardee Farms close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
101 Kenmore Court
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
Available 11/9/204 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars.
101 Bargate Drive
101 Bargate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2466 sqft
Well maintained home in sought after community of Hunters Ridge close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for James City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
Some of the colleges located in the James City area include Craven Community College, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to James City from include Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, Sneads Ferry, and Beaufort.