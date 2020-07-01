Apartment List
4 Apartments for rent in Kinston, NC

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
904 Candlewood Drive
904 Candlewood Drive, Kinston, NC
3 Bedrooms
$575
904 Candlewood - 3 bed room 1 bath home with gas heat and central AC. NO Appliances. Large rooms; newly redone floors and countertops. Will accept Section 8. Some dogs allowed with fee, no cats. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5899162)

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3201 crestwood dr
3201 Crestwood Drive, Kinston, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
970 sqft
Beautiful Renovated Two Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 64561 Wont last long spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit located in a nice, quiet neighborhood. At 970 square feet this unit is plenty spacious for family and guests.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
2212 Briarfield Road
2212 Briarfield Road, Kinston, NC
2 Bedrooms
$460
2212 Briarfield Road - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Large living room and backyard. Central Gas pack heat with A/C. No appliances. Will accept Section 8. (RLNE4652289)
Results within 5 miles of Kinston

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
139 Baileys Park Ln
139 Baileys Park Lane, Lenoir County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
Quiet country living in a spacious townhome - Property Id: 284056 FIRST MONTH FREE FOR WELL APPROVED APPLICANTS LEASE MUST BE SIGNED BY MAY 31st.

Median Rent in Kinston

Last updated Feb. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kinston is $469, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $619.
Studio
$466
1 Bed
$469
2 Beds
$619
City GuideKinston
Are you one of those renters who has grown sick of traffic, crowding, and high living costs in the rat race of big city life? Well, then it's time to get a little less urban and a little more country in this quiet North Carolina city. Welcome to Kinston.
Life in Kinston

This is an all-American breed of laid back, blue collar living. Around here, live music, festivals, and down-home hootenannies are much more preferred than a Sex in the City-style night out on the town. Rather than sushi and martini bars, Kinston is place where beer and BBQ rule all. No one in their right mind could refuse the "pig in a puppy" served up at Kings Barbecue. Besides great local eats, Kinston also has all the glory of the great outdoors just a hop and skip away. There are tons of green trails, rivers, creeks, and lush forests just waiting to be explored.

If that all sounds like your cup of tea, then you’ll be happy to know that this life can be had at very affordable prices. Cheap apartments are an easy find, with plenty of small brick buildings housing studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments in the $300 - $650 range. Townhouses can be found for less than $400. And, if you need a little more space and privacy for your family, then there are often rental homes available in the $600 - $800 range.

Kinston is not a place where you’ll find many luxury amenities. While you won't see any concierge service or saunas, you will find plenty of the small town culture and southern charm that makes living down here oh-so-nice. Most rentals do come with basic and convenient amenities such as laundry facilities, parking, swimming pools, and playgrounds. Some apartments also provide pest control, which can make a HUGE difference in the quality of your home as well as the apartment community.

Need a pet friendly apartment? No problem... as long as you have the money for it. Most apartments are pet friendly, which means both cat and dog friendly. However, there is often a hefty non-refundable pet fee, a "refundable" pet deposit, as well as pet rent. All-in-all, you're looking at spending about $250 - $350 a pet upon move in, with pet rents ranging from $10 - $30 a month depending on the apartment and the size of your furry family members.

For all you families new to Kinston, there are some wonderfully family-oriented neighborhoods, as well as some terribly crime-ridden neighborhoods where no one would ever want to raise children. The differences are obvious to all, though, and a quick drive around town will be a good enough lesson about the good and bad parts of the city. For safer neighborhoods, look around the outskirts of town. Those who enjoy a dash of danger should look around the city center.

That's about all there is to it. Renting in Kinston is pretty straightforward, but be sure to take a drive through the area before making the big leap. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kinston?
In Kinston, the median rent is $466 for a studio, $469 for a 1-bedroom, $619 for a 2-bedroom, and $873 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kinston, check out our monthly Kinston Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kinston?
Some of the colleges located in the Kinston area include Craven Community College, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kinston?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kinston from include Greenville, Jacksonville, Rocky Mount, New Bern, and Goldsboro.

