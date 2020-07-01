4 Apartments for rent in Kinston, NC

Life in Kinston

This is an all-American breed of laid back, blue collar living. Around here, live music, festivals, and down-home hootenannies are much more preferred than a Sex in the City-style night out on the town. Rather than sushi and martini bars, Kinston is place where beer and BBQ rule all. No one in their right mind could refuse the "pig in a puppy" served up at Kings Barbecue. Besides great local eats, Kinston also has all the glory of the great outdoors just a hop and skip away. There are tons of green trails, rivers, creeks, and lush forests just waiting to be explored.

If that all sounds like your cup of tea, then you’ll be happy to know that this life can be had at very affordable prices. Cheap apartments are an easy find, with plenty of small brick buildings housing studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments in the $300 - $650 range. Townhouses can be found for less than $400. And, if you need a little more space and privacy for your family, then there are often rental homes available in the $600 - $800 range.

Kinston is not a place where you’ll find many luxury amenities. While you won't see any concierge service or saunas, you will find plenty of the small town culture and southern charm that makes living down here oh-so-nice. Most rentals do come with basic and convenient amenities such as laundry facilities, parking, swimming pools, and playgrounds. Some apartments also provide pest control, which can make a HUGE difference in the quality of your home as well as the apartment community.

Need a pet friendly apartment? No problem... as long as you have the money for it. Most apartments are pet friendly, which means both cat and dog friendly. However, there is often a hefty non-refundable pet fee, a "refundable" pet deposit, as well as pet rent. All-in-all, you're looking at spending about $250 - $350 a pet upon move in, with pet rents ranging from $10 - $30 a month depending on the apartment and the size of your furry family members.

For all you families new to Kinston, there are some wonderfully family-oriented neighborhoods, as well as some terribly crime-ridden neighborhoods where no one would ever want to raise children. The differences are obvious to all, though, and a quick drive around town will be a good enough lesson about the good and bad parts of the city. For safer neighborhoods, look around the outskirts of town. Those who enjoy a dash of danger should look around the city center.

That's about all there is to it. Renting in Kinston is pretty straightforward, but be sure to take a drive through the area before making the big leap. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal