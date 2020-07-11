/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:59 AM
100 Luxury Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
11 Units Available
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
Choose between town homes and garden-style apartments. Newly revamped units with designer kitchens and extra storage room. Common amenities include a pet park, swimming pool and BBQ area. Easy access to Highway 24.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
330 Providence Drive
330 Providence Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
330 Providence Drive Available 08/03/20 Talk about location! - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located near almost everything in Jacksonville: shopping, dining, entertainment, all school levels, community center, recreation park, basketball, soccer,
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2221 Colony Plaza
2221 Colony Plaza, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2496 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Jacksonville - Stately all brick two story home with a beautiful yard. Step inside and feel right at home. The oversized den has a wonderful fireplace for those chilly Carolina evenings.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3017 E Windgate Ct
3017 East Windgate Court, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3017 E Windgate Ct Available 08/03/20 Talk about location! - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home located near almost everything Jacksonville has to offer: shopping, dining, entertainment, all levels of schooling, community center, soccer and baseball
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
701 Oleander Street
701 Oleander St, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
701 Oleander Street Available 08/03/20 Stop the Car - Everything you have been looking for is right here in this gorgeous home located in heart of Jacksonville. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths two-story foyer perfect for enjoying family and friends.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
907 Winchester Road
907 Winchester Road, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
907 Winchester Road Available 07/10/20 - The spacious 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home has plenty to offer! Welcome guests in to the warm and inviting living room with hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
107 Ashwood Drive
107 Ashwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom End Unit townhome is located in the neighborhood of Carolina Forest! The downstairs includes a bedroom and full bathroom. The living room is spacious and opens into the kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
305 Providence Drive
305 Providence Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate inside and outside! Wonderfully well maintained! Gracious foyer with hardwood floors, spacious living room, kitchen with bar over sink. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
108 Gloria Place
108 Gloria Place, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1922 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Jacksonville - 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home in Northwoods. This great home is located on a cul-de-sac and is close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. So much curb appeal in this home.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
106 Thompson Street
106 Thompson Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
What an amazing country charm in the city limits. Drive up and notice the beautiful covered porch and landscaped exterior. Step inside to laminate flooring, and a perfect floor plan for entertaining.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
402 Mill Avenue
402 Mill Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
This exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in downtown Jacksonville! You'll love the open floor plan of the second story that is great for entertaining. The one car garage has lots of room for storage and the home is fully fenced.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
118 Runnymeade Drive
118 Runnymeade Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
The lovely front porch wraps around the left side of the home to French doors that lead into the formal dining room. As you enter the home, hardwood floors greet you in the 14x11 foyer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
303 Cypress Bay Drive
303 Cypress Bay Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2088 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Bonus Room! Fenced in yard! Access to community pool! Pets negotiable! No restricted breed. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
203 S Carlisle Court
203 Carlistle Court, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1498 sqft
Beautiful Neighborhood, located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a privacy fence, split floor plan to include garden tub and separate shower. Gazebo in the back yard for entertaining, 2 car garage and a large master bath.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
210 King Richard Court
210 King Richard Court, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2271 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 King Richard Court in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
266 Caldwell Loop
266 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
Come see this amazing town house in Carolina Forest. LVP floors throughout entire first floor. Refinished Kitchen Cabinets an large back patio for entertaining. Call for your showing today!
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
615 Walden Place
615 Walden Place, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1688 sqft
615 Walden Place Available 05/26/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Negotiable - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bath home that is just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
206 Imperial Ln
206 Imperial Ln, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
206 Imperial Ln Available 06/15/20 Carolina Plantations Beauty!! - Welcome home to Carolina Plantations! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, you'll want to scoop this home up today! The open floor plan has a large living area, that flows
1 of 11
Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
102 Summercreek Drive
102 Summercreek Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home located conveniently close to area bases and area shopping!!! This home boasts an eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, walk in closet in the master and a large 2 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
426 Nelson Drive
426 Nelson Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Welcome to your new home! Enjoy this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom property. Brand new carpet, flooring, and kitchen appliances. Located in walking distance to Clyde Erwin Elementary, and a short commute to all your favorite shops!
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
106 Huntington Court
106 Huntington Court, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2387 sqft
Beautiful home in Williamsburg Plantation! - Beautiful and spacious...this one has it all...
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
303 Caldwell Loop
303 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1560 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Jacksonville city limits. Perfect location near shopping malls, restaurants, area beaches, and Camp Lejeune MCB. CALL TODAY, YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS!
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
721 Savannah Drive
721 Savannah Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,227
721 Savannah Drive Available 07/27/20 Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Carolina Forest, Pets Negotiable, Fenced Back Yard - Nice three bedroom two bath home in Carolina Forest. Just minutes to area bases, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
119 Suffolk Circle
119 Suffolk Circle, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1363 sqft
119 Suffolk Circle Available 07/15/20 Snug On Suffolk! - This beautiful, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage home features a spacious living room with ample space and storage throughout.
