emerald isle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
61 Apartments for rent in Emerald Isle, NC📍
8801 Reed Dr
8801 Reed Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
This great condo is located just steps away from the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle, as well as local restaurants, shopping centers, and SO MUCH MORE!! This property is rented out weekly, so call today to reserve your next vacation destination.
319 Bell Cove Court
319 Bell Cove Ct, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely home in Bell Cove Village. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Gated community just off Coast Guard Road. Spacious open floor plan w/bonus room & office. Great outdoor living space for entertaining! Ideal location for easy access to the mainland.
121 Mangrove Drive
121 Mangrove Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Home located within minutes from beach at Emerald Isle. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Large living room & den. Gas logs. Close to shopping, restaurants, trails, pier & beach access. Nice large front porch. No smoking. Pets negotiable w/fee & deposit.
9201 Coast Guard Road
9201 Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great condo in popular Pebble Beach on Emerald Isle. Oceanfront, gated condominium complex. This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Second floor condo overlooks Quad outdoor/indoor pool. Just off Coast Guard Road & close to B.
8628 Sound Drive
8628 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spectacular, fully furnished soundfront condo at Emerald Isle...move-in condition w/fully stocked kitchen and all linens. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Enjoy grand views of Bogue Sound. Open living/kitchen/dining area overlooking sound.
Results within 5 miles of Emerald Isle
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.
117 Halls Creek Dr
117 Halls Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2364 sqft
This beautiful home is located on Halls Creek and features water recreation with it's own dock. The floor plan is exquisite with 4 bedrooms and an office. Bedrooms have new carpet.
129 Little Bay Dr
129 Little Bay Drive, Cedar Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3178 sqft
Large home in the desired Marsh Harbour subdivision sitting in the heart of Cedar Point and just a short distance to local Emerald Isle beaches, downtown Swansboro restaurants, and centrally located between Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point military
300 Lighthouse Lane
300 Lighthouse Lane, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 300 Lighthouse Lane in Cedar Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
404 Mathew Andrew Court
404 Mathew Andrew Court, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1499 sqft
Beautiful 2 story single family home in Swansboro, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, Close to shopping, schools, and beach! $1375 a month, sorry no pets.
108 Hawkins Creek Lane Lane
108 Hawkins Creek Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1585 sqft
Boats and sunsets! Ever changing vistas are yours from this 1940's 3 BR, 2 bath bungalow overlooking Deer Island Creek, Hawkins Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway.
114 Ryan Glenn Drive
114 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
You''ll love living in this subdivision close to everything. Great city park across the road and the home is very well maintained on a nice corner lot. Home offers 3 bedrooms/2 bath and large one car garage.
337 Foster Creek Road
337 Foster Creek Road, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful, well maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Swansboro. Master bedroom features a sitting area and trey ceilings. Walk into the master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet.
118 Charleston Park Lane
118 Charleston Park Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Home Sweet Home! This 3 bed, 2 bath, cottage-styled home is truly sweet. It features a split floor plan, covered back porch, garage, and stainless steel appliances in desirable Charleston Park for only $1200 per month.
115 Ryan Glenn Drive
115 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1605 sqft
Nice home in quiet Swansboro neighborhood. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, base, and beaches. Large fenced yard for kids and pets to play in. Storage shed and large deck. Eat-in kitchen and Formal Dinning room.Fireplace in living room.
202 Spoon Bill Court
202 Spoon Bill Ct, Carteret County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
This Park Place beauty has plentiful room and is looking for someone to call this home! This 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home is located minutes from Hammock Beach State Park in Swansboro! This home has over 3000 heated sq.ft.
670 White Oak Crossing
670 White Oak Crossing, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3430 sqft
Wonderfully well maintained home on a one acre lot in a very private subdivision with water access and a community pool. Come inside to a full foyer with laminate wood flooring that flows into a large family room with a ceiling fan and gas logs.
143 Hibbs Road Ext
143 Hibbs Road Ext, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single story home with easy access to Highway 24.
114 Palmetto Drive
114 Palmetto Drive, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
920 sqft
Cottage on canal in Cedar Point! 2 bedroom. 1 bath. Community boat ramp & dock allows easy access to White Oak River, Intracoastal Waterway, Bogue Sound & Crystal Coast beaches.
240 Star Hill Drive
240 Star Hill Drive, Cape Carteret, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
What more could you want! This three bedroom home with a bonus room over garage offers two full garages, in-ground swimming pool with heater, full house generator, screened -in porch, fenced backyard and a first floor master bedroom.
1505 Salter Path Road
1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom.
128 Silver Creek Drive
128 Silver Creek Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Nice ranch style home in Silver Creek. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, Crystal Coast beaches! Recent improvements include new carpet & interior paint. Major appliances are included. Large yard w/backyard patio.
517 Egret Lake Drive
517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets.
292 Golden Leaf Road
292 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Emerald Isle rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Emerald Isle area include Craven Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Emerald Isle from include Jacksonville, New Bern, Hampstead, Sneads Ferry, and Beaufort.