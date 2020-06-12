/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
101 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$829
792 sqft
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Cornerstone Place
112 Cornerstone Pl, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
896 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhouse. Nice kitchen with all appliances, built-in microwave and pantry. The townhouse has a HOA which takes care of the lawn - tenant to maintain any shrubs or flower beds.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Marlene Drive
145 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
Adorably Updated! - Schedule your own personal showing of this great two bedroom two bath home on Marlene Drive.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Fairwood Court
210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
210 Fairwood Court Available 07/06/20 210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville - Two bedroom, End unit townhouse. Well maintained. New LVP flooring being installed in kitchen as well as all new carpet between tenants.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
402 Mill Avenue
402 Mill Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in downtown Jacksonville! You'll love the open floor plan of the second story that is great for entertaining. The one car garage has lots of room for storage and the home is fully fenced.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
125 King George Court
125 King George Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
992 sqft
Super well maintained town home recently renovated. Beautiful new ceramic tile back splash in kitchen along with a chic new pendant light over the kitchen sink. New light fixtures in both bathrooms and framed mirrors.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
112 Palace Circle
112 Palace Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Check out this stunning 2 bedroom home. This home is an end unit, newly renovated, and one story. Hurry because this home will not last long. Call today to schedule your private showing
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
167 Marlene Drive
167 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
undefined
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
165 Marlene Drive
165 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
908 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and both bases you will find this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Great open floor plan with nice size living room, dining area and kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
133 Brenda Drive
133 Brenda Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$735
Centrally located Duplex that features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Close to all shopping needs, schools and base accesses. Schedule your viewing today
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
27 E Doris Avenue
27 Doris Ave E, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
WELCOME HOME.....
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
92 Shoreline Drive
92 Shoreline Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1088 sqft
This cutie is updated to the max. Stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile downstairs, updated bathrooms! 2 nice size bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
113 Creekview Drive
113 Creekview Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
882 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex. Spacious, carpeted living room with ceiling fan. The eat-in kitchen has a range & refrigerator plus the laundry closet. The master bedroom has a private full bath.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
151 Brenda Drive
151 Brenda Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
882 sqft
Adorable two bedroom duplex in the lovely Branchwood Townhomes Subdivision. This property is centrally located to just about everything. Schools and shopping is within walking distance.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
171 Marlene Drive
171 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
908 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and both bases you will find this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Great open floor plan with nice size living room, dining area and kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6001 Grandeur Avenue
6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
184 Marlene Drive
184 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 184 Marlene Drive in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
104 Pisgah Ct.
104 Pisgah Ct, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
104 Pisgah Ct. Available 04/09/20 Very Nice 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome-104 Pisgah Ct. - Great location! Centrally located off of Gumbranch Road. 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome. Beautiful cabinetry, modern appliances and roomy living room.
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
125 Greenford Place
125 Greenford Place, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
1224 sqft
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse in Acorn Forest. Minutes from Camp Lejeune, schools, and shopping. Double door refrigerator, large bedrooms. No Cats Allowed. Small Dog only.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
710 Pinewood Drive
710 Pinewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
Two bedroom, two bath townhome in the heart of Jacksonville. Conveniently located near Northeast Creek Park, shopping, dining, and all military bases
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
203 Ashwood Drive
203 Ashwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
CITY CONVENIENCE WITH A GREAT PRICE! Nice two bedroom, one and a half bathroom duplex, located close to Military Bases, Shopping and beaches. This property will not last long, call today.
1 of 1
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
729 Pinewood Drive
729 Pinewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
You'll love the open back yard with a deck. Centrally located duplex close to all shopping, schools and base accesses. Features Two bedrooms One and a half baths. Schedule your viewing today as this property will not last!
1 of 27
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
145 Brenda Drive
145 Brenda Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
882 sqft
Welcome to your new Nest! This 2 bedroom 2 bath with brand new carpet and fresh paint! This home is close to shopping, schools, and only a short drive to the Marine Corps Base.
1 of 21
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
22 Warlick Street
22 Warlick Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1556 sqft
Cozy bungalow in a very quiet, established community. Real hardwood floors in family room, dining room, hall and downstairs bedrooms. Recently remodeled bathroom with nice tiled shower and new vanity.
