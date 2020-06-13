125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
124 Units Available
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$505
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
829 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 AltaVista Loop
307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2232 sqft
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Fairwood Court
210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
210 Fairwood Court Available 07/06/20 210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville - Two bedroom, End unit townhouse. Well maintained. New LVP flooring being installed in kitchen as well as all new carpet between tenants.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Daniel Drive
901 Daniel Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1980 sqft
901 Daniel Drive Available 07/06/20 901 Daniel - Beautiful Home Available! - This Cape Cod Style home in Northwoods will not last long! 4 bedroom, 2 baths with first floor master! Real wood floors! Large closet space! Covered back

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Ravenwood #A
107 Ravenwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
720 sqft
107 Ravenwood #A Available 07/10/20 Main Gate Access within Minutes! - 2 BR/ 1 Bath apartment located on 1st floor. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen/living room space. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Minutes to MCAS main gate. Lawn and trash included.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
335 W. Frances Street
335 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
335 W. Frances Street Available 07/02/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With A Bonus Room, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - Great three bedroom two bath town house with a bonus room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
639 Shadowridge Road
639 Shadowridge Road, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1416 sqft
639 Shadowridge Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has ample space and can easily become the home you have always wanted.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
224 Lakewood Dr
224 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1280 sqft
Great Home in the Heart of Jacksonville - Property Id: 292594 Location, Location. 1 story home with 3 beds and 1 Bath equipped with a privacy fence. Great opportunity to enjoy Carolina living at its finest. Priced to sell.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1248 Davis Street
1248 Davis Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$627
725 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located close to Camp Lejeune. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. All pets must be approved by the owner.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
107 Ravenwood Drive
107 Ravenwood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Cute 2 BR/ 1 Bath apartment home minutes to everything! Open living room and kitchen. Washer/dryer hook-ups. 2 bedrooms with double door closet. 2 BR/ 1 Bath apartment located on 1st floor. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen/living room space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
274 Caldwell Loop
274 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1159 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home available immediately! END UNIT! Pets negotiable! (under 40lbs please) ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
100 Pinegrove Court
100 Pinegrove Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
992 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome! Upgraded kitchen! Electric Fireplace! Pets negotiable!(under 40lbs please)ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
431 New River Drive
431 New River Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in new river is close to schools, base and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen to include all new cabinetry, appliances, and flooring. Remodeled bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
221 Lakewood Drive
221 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
Water, trash, and lawn service included. Covered front porch leads into the carpeted living room. Kitchen has an eat in dining area, range, and refrigerator. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
504 Williams Street
504 Williams Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
725 sqft
So close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and Camp Lejeune's Wilson Blvd back gate. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by a living room with plenty of natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
303 Burberry Court
303 Burberry Ct, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Practically new this open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice bonus over the 2 car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
200 E Lakeridge Landing
200 Lakeridge Landing East, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Centrally located in the heart of Jacksonville, close to almost everything. Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Pet friendly. Fenced in backyard. Schedule your showing today.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
164 Cornerstone Place
164 Cornerstone Pl, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
896 sqft
Nice townhouse just minutes to Camp Lejeune. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths in this cozy subdivision of Cornerstone Place. It is very convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
207 Sands Court
207 Sands Court, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Brynn Marr Subdivision. This property is just a short drive to the area bases, shopping and fine dining. Thecovered front porch is wonderful on those rainy days.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Timberlake Trail
1209 Timberlake, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
992 sqft
Looking for a great place to live? Check out this two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse located only minutes from shopping, entertainment, and Camp Lejeune. First floor has ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
201 Pinegrove Court
201 Pinegrove Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhouse. Downstairs you will find an open concept living area that includes the living, dining, and kitchen. There is a ceiling fan and electric fireplace in the living room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Hammock Lane
1500 Hammock Ln, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
You will love this 2 bedroom unit located near TT Entrance, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy an open floor plan with a large laundry room with hookups. One pet allowed but must be under 40 lbs and over 1 year old with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
112 Village Circle
112 Village Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
The living room has a fireplace, and vaulted ceiling that runs to the kitchen. The kitchen has an electric range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The door in the kitchen leads out onto the patio with a storage closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jacksonville, NC

Finding an apartment in Jacksonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

