Apartment List
/
NC
/
jacksonville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:26 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC with garage

Jacksonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 AltaVista Loop
307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2232 sqft
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
402 Mill Avenue
402 Mill Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in downtown Jacksonville! You'll love the open floor plan of the second story that is great for entertaining. The one car garage has lots of room for storage and the home is fully fenced.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
303 Burberry Court
303 Burberry Ct, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Practically new this open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice bonus over the 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
602 Drummond Grove Lane
602 Drummond Grove Ln, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1497 sqft
Welcome home to Towne Pointe. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom open floor plan with an added den/bonus room off the back of the home. If you enjoy cooking or baking, this is the home for you. The kitchen has so much cabinet and counter space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
108 Gloria Place
108 Gloria Place, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1922 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home in Northwoods. This great home is located on a cul-de-sac and is close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. So much curb appeal in this home.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
615 Walden Place
615 Walden Place, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1688 sqft
615 Walden Place Available 05/26/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Negotiable - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bath home that is just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3002 Derby Run Road
3002 Derby Run Road, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1324 sqft
Look at this super cute home located in Foxhorn Village! The floor plan is open and spacious with a cozy fireplace and galley style kitchen with a breakfast bar that over looks the living room and dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
102 Summercreek Drive
102 Summercreek Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home located conveniently close to area bases and area shopping!!! This home boasts an eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, walk in closet in the master and a large 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 Raintree Rd
405 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1508 sqft
405 Raintree Rd Available 06/17/20 Right outside City Limits! - Adorable home located right outside the city limits with convenience to all shopping and bases.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17 Walnut Drive
17 Walnut Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1794 sqft
Honey, stop the car! This adorable home is very spacious and has recently received a complete over hall to the kitchen, dining and family rooms. From the large covered front porch to the over sized screened in back patio, this home has it all...

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
108 Milestone Court
108 Milestone Court, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Welcome to Deerfield's very low inventory rental listing! Charming 3 bedroom with fresh cool-tone grey paint throughout, all new flooring, new commodes available now! Home features convenient location, garage, fenced in back yard on a culdesac.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
418 Eucalyptus Lane
418 Eucalyptus Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1106 sqft
A great home waiting just for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many wonderful features: a fireplace, deck, eat-in kitchen, beautiful laminate floors, garage, and a fenced-in yard, and is perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
104 Mulberry Lane
104 Mulberry Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Adorable 3 bedroom house that looks absolutely fabulous on the interior. This home includes newer interior paint job, newer appliances, attached garage, fenced in back yard, and so much more.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2656 Idlebrook Circle
2656 Idlebrook Circle, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$952
1132 sqft
2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!! 2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
216 Stone Point lane
216 Stone Point Lane, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1778 sqft
Tons of space and lots of extras - Great Home in a cul-da-sac! Lots of Space in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home featuring a double car garage and a fenced back yard backing up into woods for privacy.

1 of 28

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
106 Melody Lane
106 Melody Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Lovingly maintained spacious 3 bedroom home with 2 bath and 1 car garage just minutes from MCAS New River, shopping centers, grocery store and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
1 Unit Available
201 Rosewood Circle
201 Rosewood Cir, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1460 sqft
Come take a look at this charming three bedroom home with two full bathrooms, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area, luxurious master suite, two car garage and a lot of fenced, green space to play....
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
169 River Winding Rd
169 River Winding Road, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3150 sqft
This home is fabulous and is exactly what you are looking for. Space galore, huge yard, fantastic bedrooms, multiple bonus areas. Home has a formal dining room, formal living room, open kitchen with stainless appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
805 Ashley Meadow Lane
805 Ashley Meadow Ln, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1863 sqft
Welcome to Hidden Oaks Subdivision in Hunters Creek! Home features an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
155 Louie Lane
155 Louie Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,097
1268 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the much desired Thompson Farms subdivison. Just minutes to MCAS New River, beaches, shopping and restaurants. The living room features a fireplace perfect for cuddling by on those brisk winter evenings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
209 Winners Circle S
209 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1184 sqft
Really nice spacious townhome with one car garage close to Camp Lejeune. Roomy kitchen with all appliances, a pantry, and lots of counter/cabinet space. Laundry and guest bath off kitchen. Two separate master suites with baths upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
405 Winners Circle N
405 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Lovely living with a country feel. One car garage, laundry room, walk-in closets, pantry, wood laminate floors in Living area. Lawn care paid by landlord. Tenant must care for flower beds. Tenant must follow all HOA rules.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
105 Courtney Drive
105 Courtney Dr, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
New rental fresh on the market! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a two car garage and a huge backyard! Call to make your appointment today!No site unseen applications will be accepted, all applicants over the age of 18 years old must apply,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville 3 BedroomsJacksonville Apartments with Balcony
Jacksonville Apartments with GarageJacksonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Apartments with PoolJacksonville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Cheap PlacesJacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Luxury PlacesJacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University