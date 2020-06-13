152 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC📍
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$505
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
829 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
$689
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
530 Kay Street
530 Kay St, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1625 sqft
3 bedroom 2 baths! WATER - SEWER - TRASH INCLUDED! NEW PAINT, CARPET AND FLOORING! (pictures do not yet reflect the new items) no pets please.
1248 Davis Street
1248 Davis Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$627
725 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located close to Camp Lejeune. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. All pets must be approved by the owner.
317 Brentwood Avenue
317 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
1571 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom single family home. This home features large rooms, and original hardwood floors throughout. Located on a quiet corner lot with a fenced backyard.
305 Ashwood Drive
305 Ashwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located in Carolina Forest. This property is close to schools, shopping centers and much more. Schedule your viewing today as it will not last long.
107 Ravenwood Drive
107 Ravenwood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Cute 2 BR/ 1 Bath apartment home minutes to everything! Open living room and kitchen. Washer/dryer hook-ups. 2 bedrooms with double door closet. 2 BR/ 1 Bath apartment located on 1st floor. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen/living room space.
274 Caldwell Loop
274 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1159 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home available immediately! END UNIT! Pets negotiable! (under 40lbs please) ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.
112 Cornerstone Place
112 Cornerstone Pl, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
896 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhouse. Nice kitchen with all appliances, built-in microwave and pantry. The townhouse has a HOA which takes care of the lawn - tenant to maintain any shrubs or flower beds.
639 Shadowridge Road
639 Shadowridge Road, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1416 sqft
639 Shadowridge Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has ample space and can easily become the home you have always wanted.
145 Marlene Drive
145 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
Adorably Updated! - Schedule your own personal showing of this great two bedroom two bath home on Marlene Drive.
224 Lakewood Dr
224 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1280 sqft
Great Home in the Heart of Jacksonville - Property Id: 292594 Location, Location. 1 story home with 3 beds and 1 Bath equipped with a privacy fence. Great opportunity to enjoy Carolina living at its finest. Priced to sell.
107 Ravenwood #A
107 Ravenwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
720 sqft
107 Ravenwood #A Available 07/10/20 Main Gate Access within Minutes! - 2 BR/ 1 Bath apartment located on 1st floor. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen/living room space. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Minutes to MCAS main gate. Lawn and trash included.
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over
303 ASHWOOD DRIVE
303 Ashwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
303 ASHWOOD DRIVE Available 07/01/20 - Nice 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse close to shopping, day care & restaurants. $40 nonrefundable application fee per person.
210 Fairwood Court
210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
210 Fairwood Court Available 07/06/20 210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville - Two bedroom, End unit townhouse. Well maintained. New LVP flooring being installed in kitchen as well as all new carpet between tenants.
307 AltaVista Loop
307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2232 sqft
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons.
901 Daniel Drive
901 Daniel Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1980 sqft
901 Daniel Drive Available 07/06/20 901 Daniel - Beautiful Home Available! - This Cape Cod Style home in Northwoods will not last long! 4 bedroom, 2 baths with first floor master! Real wood floors! Large closet space! Covered back
1006 Onsville Dr
1006 Onsville Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1046 sqft
1006 Onsville Dr Available 07/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED RENTAL HOME!! - This home is an absolute DREAM it has been NEWLY RENOVATED and features 3 BR, 2 full baths, PLUS a Carport.
607 Streamwood Drive
607 Streamwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$847
607 Streamwood Drive Available 06/19/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse, Centrally Located, Pet Negotiable - Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home that is centrally located in Jacksonville.
335 W. Frances Street
335 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
335 W. Frances Street Available 07/02/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With A Bonus Room, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - Great three bedroom two bath town house with a bonus room.
804 Huff Drive
804 Huff Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
804 Huff Drive Available 07/13/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Jacksonville! Centrally located so its just minutes to Camp Lejeune Main Gate, other area
2322 Indian Drive
2322 Indian Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Priced right!!! Upgraded unit!! 2 bedroom with utilities included!! That''s right water, trash and lawn care are paid for you!! Unit also comes with a personal washer and dryer.
1220 Davis Street
1220 Davis Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located within minutes to lots of amenities in Jacksonville! The property has new paint throughout and like new flooring. Call to schedule a showing today!
Frequently Asked Questions
In Jacksonville, the median rent is $610 for a studio, $614 for a 1-bedroom, $748 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,089 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jacksonville, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Jacksonville area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jacksonville from include Wilmington, Greenville, New Bern, Goldsboro, and Leland.
