Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC with balcony

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
$689
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
639 Shadowridge Road
639 Shadowridge Road, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1416 sqft
639 Shadowridge Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has ample space and can easily become the home you have always wanted.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Fairwood Court
210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
210 Fairwood Court Available 07/06/20 210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville - Two bedroom, End unit townhouse. Well maintained. New LVP flooring being installed in kitchen as well as all new carpet between tenants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 AltaVista Loop
307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2232 sqft
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Daniel Drive
901 Daniel Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1980 sqft
901 Daniel Drive Available 07/06/20 901 Daniel - Beautiful Home Available! - This Cape Cod Style home in Northwoods will not last long! 4 bedroom, 2 baths with first floor master! Real wood floors! Large closet space! Covered back

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1006 Onsville Dr
1006 Onsville Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1046 sqft
1006 Onsville Dr Available 07/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED RENTAL HOME!! - This home is an absolute DREAM it has been NEWLY RENOVATED and features 3 BR, 2 full baths, PLUS a Carport.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Streamwood Drive
607 Streamwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$847
1024 sqft
607 Streamwood Drive Available 06/19/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse, Centrally Located, Pet Negotiable - Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home that is centrally located in Jacksonville.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
335 W. Frances Street
335 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
335 W. Frances Street Available 07/02/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With A Bonus Room, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - Great three bedroom two bath town house with a bonus room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Huff Drive
804 Huff Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1373 sqft
804 Huff Drive Available 07/13/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Jacksonville! Centrally located so its just minutes to Camp Lejeune Main Gate, other area

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
221 Lakewood Drive
221 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
Water, trash, and lawn service included. Covered front porch leads into the carpeted living room. Kitchen has an eat in dining area, range, and refrigerator. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
125 King George Court
125 King George Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
992 sqft
Super well maintained town home recently renovated. Beautiful new ceramic tile back splash in kitchen along with a chic new pendant light over the kitchen sink. New light fixtures in both bathrooms and framed mirrors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
403 Dewitt Street
403 Dewitt Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom brick house located in the lovely Forest Grove Subdivision. This home features a large gravel driveway, nice back deck, newer interior paint job, and all newer flooring, and so much more!!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1025 Daniel Court
1025 Daniel Court, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Located in a popular Jacksonville neighborhood, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready and waiting for you to make it yours.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
207 Sands Court
207 Sands Court, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Brynn Marr Subdivision. This property is just a short drive to the area bases, shopping and fine dining. Thecovered front porch is wonderful on those rainy days.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
109 Bellechasse Way
109 Bellechasse Way, Jacksonville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Located in one of Jacksonville''s sought out neighborhoods, Evansbrook. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath house is simply elegant with an amazing double balcony.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1209 Timberlake Trail
1209 Timberlake, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
992 sqft
Looking for a great place to live? Check out this two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse located only minutes from shopping, entertainment, and Camp Lejeune. First floor has ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
300 Walken Woods Lane
300 Walkens Woods Lane, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome home to Carolina Forest! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has everything you have been searching for with a large covered front porch in the front and a back yard perfect for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
27 E Doris Avenue
27 Doris Ave E, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
WELCOME HOME.....

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
115 Village Circle
115 Village Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
886 sqft
Cute, cute! Duplex has living room with fireplace, large-eat-in kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Nice yard! Patio, outside storage room. Easy commute to all area military bases!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
206 Pinegrove Court
206 Pinegrove Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
WELCOME HOME!! This charming 2bdrm 2 1/2bath townhome has a floor plan that features ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, fireplace, washer/dryer hook up, privacy fence, and patio for entertaining your guests! Located near schools, shopping, military

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
92 Shoreline Drive
92 Shoreline Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1088 sqft
This cutie is updated to the max. Stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile downstairs, updated bathrooms! 2 nice size bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
112 Village Circle
112 Village Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
The living room has a fireplace, and vaulted ceiling that runs to the kitchen. The kitchen has an electric range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The door in the kitchen leads out onto the patio with a storage closet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
908 Stagecoach Drive
908 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2530 sqft
Welcome home to Carolina Forest. When you step inside the front door you will just love the nice open feeling you get with the beautiful staircase to the right and the formal dining room to the left.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jacksonville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jacksonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

