apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM
22 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
9 Units Available
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
Choose between town homes and garden-style apartments. Newly revamped units with designer kitchens and extra storage room. Common amenities include a pet park, swimming pool and BBQ area. Easy access to Highway 24.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
211 Palace Circle
211 Palace Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
916 sqft
End unit townhome with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Brynnwood Townhomes subdivision. Back patio area with privacy fence. Pool access and two parking spaces. Pets negotiable with prior permission from homeowner. Applicant to verify schools.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
303 Cypress Bay Drive
303 Cypress Bay Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2088 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Bonus Room! Fenced in yard! Access to community pool! Pets negotiable! No restricted breed. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
218 Riverstone Court
218 Riverstone Ct, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home located in Sterling Farms subdivision with community pool and clubhouse access! This home is situated on a cul-de-sac so no traffic to worry about here and it's minutes to Base, shopping, and
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
418 Savannah Drive
418 Savannah Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Welcome home to this open-concept home. The home boasts a bright kitchen with open sight lines to the living area. This home is blocks from Carolina Forest Elementary. The home is located in the highly desired neighborhood of Carolina Forest.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
128 Moonstone Court
128 Moonstone Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,397
128 Moonstone Court Available 08/31/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Close to Camp Lejeune, Community Pool, Pets Negotiable - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home that is close to area shopping and is only minutes from base.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
105 Moonstone Court
105 Moonstone Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
This lovely and spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom home has all you could ask for! Located in the very popular neighborhood of Sterling Farms which is just outside of the city limits but very close to the bases, schools, shopping and the beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
505 New Hanover Trail
505 New Hanover Trail, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lovely 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths! Located in the popular Towne Pointe subdivision which is conveniently located near the bases, shopping, and the beaches. Located on a corner lot with extra wide privacy fenced backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
102 Jade Court
102 Jade Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2014 sqft
8-9 Month lease only! 3BR, 2.5BA with welcoming covered patio, formal dining room w/laminate flooring, and living room with gas logs.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
107 Pollard Drive
107 Pollard Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Check out this Beautiful Home! - Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home located in the Gateway Subdivision. This home features a large living room perfect for entertaining with an open floor concept.
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
305 Citation Ln
305 Citation Lane, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
Available 09/01/20 Community Pool/Clubhouse/boat dock& ramp - Property Id: 310978 NEW Flooring, Paint, Kitchen cabinets! Pets Allowed with non-refundable pet fee of $250 Available Sept 1-NO SHOWINGS UNTIL WORK IS COMPLETED NOTE:PICTURES ARE OLD
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
102 E Bay Drive
102 East Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! This boat ready rental, located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, features a 40’ boat slip with electric lift
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
613 Raspberry Court
613 Raspberry Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
Welome home to 613 Raspberry. This 4Br, 2Ba home sits at the end of a cul de sac in idyllic Hubert, and it has so much to offer from the covered porch in the front all the way to the huge deck in the back.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
198 Marina Wynd Way
198 Marina Wynd Way, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2469 sqft
198 Marina Wynd Drive - Home for Rent in the DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY of Mimosa Bay! This community offers boat dock access, pool & clubhouse and is located near MARSOC, Courthouse Bay, Stone Bay & surrounding beaches! This beautiful home features
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
172 Rosemary Ave
172 Rosemary Avenue, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in the Sagewood subdivision. The house has been freshly painted and features a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in kitchen, a large fenced-in yard with a storage shed and a community pool.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
607 Riva Ridge Road
607 Riva Ridge Road, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Awesome, like-new, three bedroom home with HUGE 14x24 bonus room! Brand new paint throughout and brand new carpet upstairs! Tile in wet areas, and hardwood floors in dining and living rooms.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
308 E Dolphin View
308 East Dolphin View Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3045 sqft
Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
306 Basil Ct
306 Basil Ct, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
306 Basil Ct - 3 bedroom with a bonus room over garage. 2 bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Lawn mower & weed eater included. Located in Sagewood subdivision in Hubert. Close to base, shopping, schools, and the beaches. (RLNE4693790)
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
162 Kelly Cir
162 Kelly Cir, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
- Nice 3 BR, 2.5 BA end unit townhome in gated community with community pool! Property has one car garage, stainless steel appliances and washer-dryer connect and first floor bedroom. Close to back gate of Camp Lejeune and schools.
1 of 19
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
252 Breakwater Drive
252 Breakwater Dr, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Talk About Location!! This home is located in a community only minutes from beautiful North Carolina beaches as well as the side gate of Camp Lejeune! Residents will enjoy the sparkling swimming pool, picnic areas.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
506 Oyster Rock Lane
506 Oyster Rock Lane, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
506 Oyster Rock Lane Available 07/23/20 Town Home located in Sneads Ferry - Townhouse located in Sneads Ferry-close to the beach This townhouse offers abundant closet space including a walk-in closet in master bedroom, a large walk in pantry for the
