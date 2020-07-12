124 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jacksonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
Choose between town homes and garden-style apartments. Newly revamped units with designer kitchens and extra storage room. Common amenities include a pet park, swimming pool and BBQ area. Easy access to Highway 24.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
149 Units Available
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$505
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
829 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
510 Thomas Drive
510 Thomas Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2020 sqft
This beautiful home in Brynn Marr is simply stunning! With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and over 2,000 square feet, plus a huge fenced backyard, there will be room for everyone in the family to spread out and enjoy this beautiful space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
604 New River Drive
604 New River Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1058 sqft
ADORABLE, AFFORDABLE!! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Jacksonville. Home features beautiful floors, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and fenced yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
214 Palace Circle
214 Palace Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Very Nice 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in a Convenient Location! Spacious Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen w/ bar! Master Bedroom and secondary bedroom upstairs, each with full bathroom. Half bath downstairs. Covered Front Porch & enclosed back patio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Brenda Drive
116 Brenda Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
116 Brenda Drive Available 07/15/20 - Cute 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath townhome with new carpet, laminate, & stainless steel appliances. Great location close to restaurants, grocery stores, & shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Gloria Place
108 Gloria Place, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1922 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Jacksonville - 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home in Northwoods. This great home is located on a cul-de-sac and is close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. So much curb appeal in this home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
211 Palace Circle
211 Palace Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
916 sqft
End unit townhome with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Brynnwood Townhomes subdivision. Back patio area with privacy fence. Pool access and two parking spaces. Pets negotiable with prior permission from homeowner. Applicant to verify schools.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 Thompson Street
106 Thompson Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
What an amazing country charm in the city limits. Drive up and notice the beautiful covered porch and landscaped exterior. Step inside to laminate flooring, and a perfect floor plan for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
402 Mill Avenue
402 Mill Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
This exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in downtown Jacksonville! You'll love the open floor plan of the second story that is great for entertaining. The one car garage has lots of room for storage and the home is fully fenced.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
118 Runnymeade Drive
118 Runnymeade Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
The lovely front porch wraps around the left side of the home to French doors that lead into the formal dining room. As you enter the home, hardwood floors greet you in the 14x11 foyer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
213 Glenhaven Lane
213 Glenhaven Lane, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome located in Carolina Forest. Home comes with Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, fenced in back yard with privacy fence, and carpet throughout. One pet, over one year, under 40 lbs, breed restrictions.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
303 Cypress Bay Drive
303 Cypress Bay Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2088 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Bonus Room! Fenced in yard! Access to community pool! Pets negotiable! No restricted breed. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
203 S Carlisle Court
203 Carlistle Court, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1498 sqft
Beautiful Neighborhood, located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a privacy fence, split floor plan to include garden tub and separate shower. Gazebo in the back yard for entertaining, 2 car garage and a large master bath.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
210 King Richard Court
210 King Richard Court, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2271 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 King Richard Court in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
266 Caldwell Loop
266 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
Come see this amazing town house in Carolina Forest. LVP floors throughout entire first floor. Refinished Kitchen Cabinets an large back patio for entertaining. Call for your showing today!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
131 Marlene Drive
131 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Cute two bedroom, one bath duplex centrally located to Camp Lejeune main gate schools, and shopping. In the College Park Subdivision near Coastal Carolina Community College. Includes washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Davis Street
1220 Davis Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located within minutes to lots of amenities in Jacksonville! The property has new paint throughout and like new flooring. Call to schedule a showing today!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
607 Forest Grove Avenue
607 Forest Grove Ave, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
Take advantage of this 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with simplistic charm and ready for the easy life. Home features living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, covered carport and attached storage room. A Must See-Call Today!!!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
431 New River Drive
431 New River Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in new river is close to schools, base and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen to include all new cabinetry, appliances, and flooring. Remodeled bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
168 Corey Circle
168 Corey Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
YOU BELONG IN THE CITY!! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with living room, eat in kitchen, privacy fenced back yard and just minutes from Camp Lejeune Military Base, Shopping and Restaurants. Act fast. Call now!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2322 Indian Drive
2322 Indian Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Priced right!!! Upgraded unit!! 2 bedroom with utilities included!! That''s right water, trash and lawn care are paid for you!! Unit also comes with a personal washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
615 Walden Place
615 Walden Place, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1688 sqft
615 Walden Place Available 05/26/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Negotiable - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bath home that is just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jacksonville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jacksonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

