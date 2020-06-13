/
/
havelock
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM
50 Apartments for rent in Havelock, NC📍
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Manchester Rd
115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1450 sqft
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020 Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Pirates Lane
103 Pirates Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
103 Pirates Lane Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - Available 7/7/2020 This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Havelock
1 Unit Available
219 Bryan Street
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC - Property Id: 294412 NO PETS/ NO SMOKING! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 1 full bath home in the heart of Havelock.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
602 Sea Knight Ln
602 Sea Knight Ln, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Ready to move-in.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
512 Cougar Place
512 Cougar Place, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
Available 7/1/20203 bedroom house with a living room and fireplace, dining room, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Chain link fence yard. Large sized yard. No smoking in house. No Pets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
425 Rams Road
425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. Equipped eat-in kitchen that gives you lots of storage and counter space includes range and refrigerator.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Havelock
1 Unit Available
7 Donnell Avenue
7 Donnell Avenue, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$690
1150 sqft
Available 8/8/2020Nice townhouse, features a spacious living room, large eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room and private backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
144 Witten Circle
144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
850 sqft
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.
1 of 5
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
118 Kenneth Blvd
118 Kenneth Boulevard, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
118 Kenneth Blvd. - Cozy two bedroom house located in Havelock has an energy efficient heat pump.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2003 sqft
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Apache Tr
114 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
1275 sqft
114 Apache Tr Available 04/07/20 Townhouse Located Conveniently Near Base - This end unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse will take your breath away! Great location! Close to MCAS Cherry Point, schools, beaches and shopping.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
301 Tall Pine Rd
301 Tall Pine Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1114 sqft
301 Tall Pine Road - Three bedroom house with an attached garage, has an energy efficient heat pump, screened porch & dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
104 Apache Trail
104 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1276 sqft
Great location! 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome close to Cherry Point, local schools, beaches and shopping! Home features a fully equipped kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Extra storage and on site parking.
1 of 11
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
1 of 2
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 Jerrett Lane
119 Jerrett Lane, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home in a very desirable location in the Brookstone subdivision. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Havelock
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
403 Jacqueline Dr
403 Jacqueline Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1500 sqft
403 Jacqueline Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Family Home in Cherry Branch! - Available 8/7/2020 This ranch style home offers you an open floor plan and large living room (20x16), dining area (10x10).
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
202 War Admiral Dr.
202 War Admiral Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
2000 sqft
Cherry Branch Neighborhood - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the desirable Cherry Branch neighborhood. This home features full use of the amenities in Cherry Branch including the pool, basketball courts, ect.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
101 War Admiral Drive
101 War Admiral Drive, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2038 sqft
Just a minutes walk to the Cherry Branch Clubhouse with playground, pool and more this home is sure to please inside and out! Home features a lovely manicured outdoor oasis featuring beautiful plants and fruit treats, a covered outdoor patio area
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
101 Kenmore Court
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
Available 11/9/204 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
204 Marie Court
204 Marie Court, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1900 sqft
Home in the beautiful subdivision Cherry Branch will offer 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large living room host a gas fireplace, perfect to cozy up net to on those chilly winter nights.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Havelock rentals listed on Apartment List is $990.
Some of the colleges located in the Havelock area include Craven Community College, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Havelock from include Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, Sneads Ferry, and Beaufort.